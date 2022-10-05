ROCKHAMPTON Brahman Week 2022 finished on a high note at CLQX Gracemere as the final red Brahman offerings went under the hammer.
As of 3.45pm Wednesday, 230 of 234 red Brahmans sold at an average of $18,115.
Several vendors enjoyed plenty of success during the final day, including Fairy Springs, which sold eight bulls at an average of $73,250, JNH, which sold six at an average $33,166 and Kandoona which sold 18 bulls at an average of $30,416.
Also enjoying success was Rockley Brahman stud, which sold 11 bulls at an average of $48,545, Wilarandy, which sold two at $38,000 and Wandilla, which sold 19 bulls at an average of $16,263.
Across the three days, 3795 viewers tuned into the sale via Elite Livestock Auctions, while 123 buyers used the platform from every state except Tasmania, while 24 per cent of the sale had online bids.
Rockley Brahman stud: 11 sold, $48,545 av.
Somerview: three sold, $4666 av.
Cadet: one sold for $32,000.
Ooline M: two sold, $30,000 av.
Ooline I: one sold for $8000.
Nioka: six sold, $15,333 av.
Rodlyn: one sold for $8000.
Walubial: two sold, $4000 av.
Y3K: four sold, $7250 av.
Y3K C: one sold for $18,000.
Y3K A: one sold for $16,000.
J Net: One sold for $8000.
Alma Park: two sold, $5000 av.
Whittaker MR: three sold, $8666 av.
Craigisla: one sold for $6000.
El Ja: three sold, $6333 av.
El Ja J: three sold, $24,000 av.
Yoman:13 sold, $10,769 av.
Almor Park: one sold for $4000.
3BS: two sold, $13,000 av.
Lindley Park: three sold, $6666 av.
Glen Oak: one sold for $15,000.
Woodstock: four sold, $12,250 av.
Kyilla Park: four sold, $27,250 av.
Fern Hills: 14 sold, $8928 av.
Fern Hills B: one sold for $5000.
Bungarribee: five sold, $21,200 av.
Dry Creek: one sold for $6000.
Wandilla: 19 sold, $16,263 av.
Diddine: one sold for $28,000.
Wilarandy: two sold, $38,000 av.
Brahrock Ashley: one sold for $5000.
Brahrock HJ: one sold for $15,000.
Savannah International: one sold for $7000.
Stockman: eight sold, $11,625.
Danarla M: two sold, $8000 av.
Ego: four sold, $6250.
Ooline: 10 sold, $8500 av.
Spinafex: three sold, $4000 av.
JTO: one sold for $13,000.
Gigoomgan: three sold, $12,666 av.
Alinta: three sold, $4666 av.
Somerton: seven sold, $10,428 av.
Glengarry: sold two, $4000 av.
Kandoona: 18 sold, $30,416 av.
Jileaba: one bull sold for $21,000.
Samari Plains: eight sold, $18,70 av.
Samari S: four sold, $9000 av.
JNH: six sold, $33,166 av.
JNH S: one sold for $26,000.
Fairy Springs: eight sold, $73,250 av.
Hayes: one sold for $26,000.
Jomanda: five sold, $12,600 av.
Turnbuckle: three sold, $6333 av.
Riuna: one sold for $4000.
My EE:two sold, $8500 av.
Berida: one sold for $5000.
The Rivers: four sold, $16,500 av.
