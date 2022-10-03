The 2022 Brahman Week sale has kicked off in Gracemere on Monday, with a large crowd heading to the beef capital for a piece of the action.
Producers from across the state and beyond flocked to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange to get their hands on the more than 300 bulls up for bids on day one of the annual sale.
Grey-coloured bulls took centre stage on Monday and will continue for the first half of Tuesday's sale until the red-coloured bulls take over on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday's selling action begins from 8am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.