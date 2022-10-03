Industry leading genetics piqued the interest of stud and commercial buyers at the 3rd annual Great Eastern Brahman Female Sale, which saw a sale-record average achieved.
The sale was held under the helmsman system at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Monday evening.
In total, 27 females were offered by eight vendors, with all lots selling to achieve a 100 per cent clearance and combined sale average of $11,074.
Figures were up on last year's sale result, which averaged $8875.
A breakdown of the catalogue saw nine red heifers sell to average $9055, while the grey section of the draft saw 18 heifers sell to average $12,083.
It was Ivan Price of Moongool Brahmans, Yuleba, who attracted the $31,500 top bid with his IVF grey heifer Moongool Miss 600.
Sired by Kenrol Shazarm 0549 and out of Moongool Miss 214, the 12-month-old was purchased by a three-way partnership between Mitchell and Sophie Kirk, Matt and Josh Bishop, and Brad and Rachel Passfield, Old Delargum, Moura.
A son of Moongool Miss 214, Yenda V 802, sold for $100,000 on day one of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale on Monday.
Moongool Stud recently sold the $265,000 Australian breed record Charolais bull.
Mr Price said the female result was a reflection of "today's beef industry as a whole".
"There's a big push towards polled cattle at the moment and she probably ticked all the boxes as far as her phenotype," Mr Price told the Queensland Country Life.
One red Brahman cow and calf, Garglen Shiraz X14462, offered by Garglen Brahmans, sold for $27,500 to Kai Blair, The Dawn.
Two semen packages sold to average $2200, with the top package selling for $2500 to Cambil Brahmans, which included 10 straws and registrations from Yoman 3354/9.
The sale was conducted by Elders Studstock, and simulcast by Auctions Plus.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
