Great Eastern Brahman Female Sale hits $31,500 top price at Rockhampton

By Ben Harden
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 8:00pm
Top Brahman female Moongool Miss 600 sold for $31,500 and is pictured with stud principal Ivan Price, Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Pictures by Ben Harden

Industry leading genetics piqued the interest of stud and commercial buyers at the 3rd annual Great Eastern Brahman Female Sale, which saw a sale-record average achieved.

