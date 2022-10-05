THE 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale ended on a high note by reaching a top of $200,000 twice.
Wednesday marked the third and final day of the annual sale and the $200,000 top bulls set a new high for this year's event after being knocked down during the afternoon.
Both high sellers were sold by the Streeter family, Fairy Springs Brahman stud, Taroom with the first being lot 849, Fairy Springs Royal Flush 6123, which was purchased of a partnership consisting of the Johnson family. Jamanda Brahman stud, Grafton NSW, and the Kent family, Ooline Brahman stud, Goovigen.
The 23-month-old homozygous polled son of Palmvale Nebo and out of Fairy Springs Gem 5565 weighed 805 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres, measured 40 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and 15 millimetres.
Second to reach the sale's summit of $200,000 was lot 851, Fairy Springs Capitalist 6179, which was purchased by a partnership of the Kirk family, Rockley Brahman stud, Rockhampton and the Trail family, Elmo Brahman stud, Baralaba.
Half brother to the other top seller, the 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Palmvale Nebo was out of Fairy Springs Jan 5744 and weighed 760kg, with an EMA of 130sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 40cm and rib and rump fat measurements of nine and 11mm.
Fairy Springs not only topped the sale, but the stud also bought the second top price bull, Rockley Esteban, which was offered by the Rockley Brahman stud, Rockhampton, for $180,000.
The 24-month-old homozygous polled son of Elmo Picasso 1023/7 and out of Rockley Miss Jacinta 128, weighed 864kg, had an EMA of 145sqcm, measured 43cm in the working gear, had rib and rump fat measurements of seven and 11mm and was the first bull sold on day three.
The top sellers were part of a draft of 234 red bulls that went up for bids on day three, of which, 230 sold at an average of $18,115 as of 3.45pm.
Wednesday's results bring the overall sale breakdown to a total of 777 bulls sold out of the 791 offered, for a gross of more than $18.1 million at an overall average of $16,876.
