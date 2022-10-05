Queensland Country Life
Fairy Springs reaches $200,000 twice on day three of Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 5 2022 - 9:00am
Fairy Springs Capitalist with vendors Joe and Felicity Streeter, Fairy Springs Brahmans, and buyers Ashley Kirk, Rockley Brahmans, and Leonie and Allan Trail, Elmo Brahmans. Pictures: Clare Adcock

THE 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale ended on a high note by reaching a top of $200,000 twice.

