Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale 2022: all the vendor averages from day one

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
A total of 266 bulls were sold under the hammer at CQLX on Monday. Picture by Ben Harden

THE first day of Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022 is in the books and many of the 52 vendors that sold on Monday recorded strong averages.

