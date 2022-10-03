THE first day of Rockhampton Brahman Week 2022 is in the books and many of the 52 vendors that sold on Monday recorded strong averages.
In the breakdown, 266 of the 270 grey-coloured Brahman bulls that were offered at CQLX Gracemere sold for a clearance rate at an overall average of $15,498.
Among some of the strongest vendor averages was Garglen Brahman stud, Moura, which sold nine bulls at an average of $38,111, Yenda, Mundubbera, which sold at an average of $23,833, NSW-based stud Shawnee, which sold four bulls at an average of $20,500 and Carinya J Brahman stud, which sold three bulls at an average of $50,333.
An overall gross of more than $4.122 million day one.
Glen Oak: five sold, $10,000 av.
JRL: six sold, $11,500 av.
JRL B: one sold for $5000.
Hazelton Brahmans: 20 sold, $7600 av.
Glengarry: five sold, $13,200 av.
Warraka: five sold, $11,600 av.
Yenda: 11 sold: $24,363 av.
Dry Creek: one sold for $18,000.
Carinya M: seven sold, $23,142 av.
Shawnee: four sold, $20,500 av.
Glengarry: nine sold, $10,666 av.
Starbra: Two sold, $7500 av.
Radella: Two sold, $13,500 av.
Fenech: 20 sold, av $14,850.
Toy-Boy: five sold, $14,800 av.
Cadet: two sold, $9500 av.
Scenic Rim: one sold for $18,000.
Smokin' Gun: one sold for $18,000.
Yenda SCH: three sold, $23,833.
Ooline M: one sold for $8000.
Bar Boot: four sold, $31,000 av.
Orana: two sold, $8000 av.
Clukan: six sold, $24,333 av.
Rockstar: three sold, $14,666 av.
Hazleton K: four sold, $19,000 av.
Hazleton B: five sold, $10,800 av.
Riverlea: two sold, $13,000 av.
Newburra: four sold, $6250 av.
Token: 16 sold, $13,875 av.
Illangi: two sold, $4500 av.
Timbrel: five sold, $4800 av.
Carinya J: three sold, $50,333 av.
Tropical Cattle: three sold, $8666 av.
Garglen: nine sold, $38,111 av.
Crown: three sold, $10,666 av.
Ahern Brahmans: 14 sold, $17,285.
Chrislwil: one sold for $4000.
Bremer Vale: two sold, $7000 av.
El Ja: 11 sold, $10,090.
Maru: two sold, $23,750
Hazleton: nine sold, $7666 av.
Garwin: one sold for $12,000.
Dungullen: one sold for $7000.
Whitaker: four sold, $10,250 av.
Garuda: four sold: $7250 av.
Bundaleer Brahman Stud: two sold, $6500 av.
Capricorn: one sold for $130,000.
Capricorn: two sold, $6000 av.
Brahrock: 17 sold, $11,352 av.
Brahrock N: three sold, $18,666 av.
Brahrock MT: three sold, $26,833 av.
Strath-Vale: three sold, $17,333 av.
MCL: seven sold, $21,428 avg.
