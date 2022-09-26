A NEW breed record has been set at the 2022 National Charbray sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.
A total of 65 of the 69 bulls offered were sold to represent a clearance rate of 94 per cent, resulting in the sale average climbing to $14,598, showing a staggering increase of over $5200 compared to the 2021 sale results.
Trevor and Lolita Ford of Wattlebray Charbray stud, Chinchilla, secured top and second top-price honours for the day with record breaking Wattlebray Ringer selling for a whopping $52,500 to Phillip and Stephanie Nobbs, Cordelia P, Moura.
Sired by Huntington Lovell and out of Wiluna Fancy J958, the 26-month-old champion calf bull of Beef 2021, tipped the scales at 1008 kilograms and measured 46 centimeters in scrotal circumference.
As well as boasting figures of 144 square centimeters for eye muscle area and 13mm and 12mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
Buyer Phillip Nobbs said he has had his eye on the bull since Beef 2021.
"He was the pick," Mr Nobbs said.
"He has really good sire appeal, nice bone, nice clean coat with good fat coverage."
Stephanie and Phillip Nobbs have 80 Charbrays breeders at Moura, where Ringer will be put to work.
Continuing to headline the sale and not finishing far behind was the fourth bull in the ring Wattlebray Rippa, which was knocked down for $50,000 to Chas and Judy Nobbs, Cordelia, Moura.
The first offered son of Wattlebray Maxwell weighed in at 906kg, had an EMA of 142sqcm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 and 12 millimeters and measured 43cm in the working gear.
The Ford Family cleared their draft of 11 bulls for an impressive average of $19,136.
Trevor Ford said he was gobsmacked at the result.
"The two lead bulls are in that caliber where it is hard to breed whole bulls of that caliber. It is really good to see a reward for really strong polled bulls," Mr Ford said.
"A lot of polled cattle don't have the same masculinity, bone structure and softness, as those bulls possessed, and that is what we have been rewarded here today and their ability to throw that on.
"We are very pleased with the bulls going to really good homes.
"The strength and the support in the breed is great for all vendors. This gives everyone confidence going forward."
Bids came hard and fast for sale highlighting $40,000 Greenfields Summer on account of Les and Anne Marshall, Jambin with the final bid going to Beaumont Grazing Company, Taroom.
Les and Anne Marshall, sold their complete draft of 13 bulls to average $11,307.
Beaumont Grazing Co put together a line up of three bulls, which also included $16,000 herd bull Wiluna Randall M28R821, offered by Bruce and Sue Mikkelsen, Yandaran and also $40,000 Roper Downs Rocky.
First time vendor Will Davidson, Roper Downs, Middlemount was left smiling after such a successful sale, also with anticipation of his fourth child due to be born in the coming days.
Mr Davidson offered four bulls, which sold for a complete clearance to an impressive average of $23,250.
Buying up in bulk on the day was Michael and Karen Nobbs, Vex Grazing, Springsure, who took home six bulls at an average of $11,666.
Selling agent Randall Spann, Elders Studstock said: "it was a hell of a line up of bulls, with a very good result" and that "bulls went everywhere, with a couple of bulls selling to New Caledonia, which will go to Rocky Repro for semen to be taken".
"A tremendous line up bulls on offer, the quality was there all the way through and the sale stayed very strong through to the end," Mr Spann said.
"This continues a very strong selling season, and I can't see it slowing down in the future."
