Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charbary breed broken at Charbray National Sale 2022

By Sheree Kershaw
September 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $52,500 sale topper Wattlebray Ringer pictured with vendors Trevor and Lolita Ford, Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla, selling agent Randall Spann, Elders stud stock, Moura, and buyer Phillip Nobbs, Cordelia P, Moura. Picture by Sheree Kershaw.

A NEW breed record has been set at the 2022 National Charbray sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.