Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Glenlands Droughtmaster sale social photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RECORDS tumbled at Glenlands Droughtmaster bull sale at Bouldercombe on Friday as the sale reached a peak of $230,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.