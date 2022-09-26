RECORDS tumbled at Glenlands Droughtmaster bull sale at Bouldercombe on Friday as the sale reached a peak of $230,000.
The top price bull, Glenlands J Dampier, was knocked down to the Bode family, Percol Plains, McKinlay and broke a breed record for a top price bull in the process.
It was a new world record for the breed, which had only recently been broken by Adam and Shelley Geddes of Oasis Droughtmasters and Oasis A Long John at the 2022 Droughtmaster National Sale at CQLX Gracemere on September 14.
Overall, 197 bulls sold during Friday's sale for a 100 per cent clearance rate and at an average of $24,751.
Both stud and commercial producers from across the state and beyond flocked to the sale to get their hands on their share of the draft of 197 bulls.
