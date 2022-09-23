Hitting the $50,000 high note first was Yaraandoo Colonel, who was the 34-month-old son of Yaraandoo Wasim and out of Bilyana Grevillea G7, who weighed 949 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and seven millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 137 square centimetres, measured 45 centimetres in the working gear and was knocked down to Couti-Outi Brangus stud, Stanage.