Yarrandoo Brangus tops 2022 Central Brangus Classic

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated September 23 2022 - 9:57am, first published 8:00am
Buyer, Lou Geddes, Couti-Outi Brangus stud, agent Julian Laver, Nutrien Stud Stock, Rockhampton, and vendor Yaraandoo stud principal John Collins with one of the two top selling bulls. Picture by Billy Jupp.

Gogana stud Yaraandoo has claimed top honours at the 2022 Central Brangus Classic Sale after two bulls hit a sale high of $50,000.

