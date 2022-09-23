Gogana stud Yaraandoo has claimed top honours at the 2022 Central Brangus Classic Sale after two bulls hit a sale high of $50,000.
The 136 registered bidders that gathered at CQLX, Gracemere, as well as the many more following Friday's sale online via Stock Live, had to wait until the 102nd and 104th bulls in the catalogue for the top price to be reached.
The top sellers were part of a draft of 102 bulls offered by the Bates Brangus stud, Mark and Katrina Brown, Bullrush Pastoral, DR and KA Geddes, LA Geddes and Co, M and T Madden, AE and DP Maguire, M and A Marks, Gavin McKenzie, Paul and Denise Studt, Ben and Carla Woodard, BN and LJ Woodard, Brent and Maree Woodard, Angus and Alex Woodard, HJ and AJ Woodard, and Yaraandoo Brangus stud.
Of which, 99 of the 102 bulls sold under the hammer for a clearance rate of 97 per cent, a gross of more than $1.7 million and at an overall average of $17,505.
Hitting the $50,000 high note first was Yaraandoo Colonel, who was the 34-month-old son of Yaraandoo Wasim and out of Bilyana Grevillea G7, who weighed 949 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and seven millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 137 square centimetres, measured 45 centimetres in the working gear and was knocked down to Couti-Outi Brangus stud, Stanage.
Shortly after, Yaraandoo Capricorn claimed the equal-top price when he was knocked down to the Hanson family of Bullakeana Brangus and Ultrablack stud, Theodore.
A 34-month-old son of Ascot International M 309 and out of Yaraandoo Yana, the equal-top-seller weighed 1089kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 15mm and 12mm, an EMA of 141sqcm and measured 45cm in the working gear.
"He will go into stud duties not long after we get him home," Bullakeana's Vicki Hanson said.
"I think he will be used with a bit of a mixture of our Brangus cows and our Angus cows for the Ultrablack purposes.
"The thing that I think really stood out about him was his style, EMA and his intramuscular fat, coupled with his really good pedigree.
"We haven't bought at this sale before so we are really excited and keen to see what this bull will do for our stud."
During the live-auction sale, eight bulls sold for between $30,000 and $40,000, while a further four bulls sold between $40,000 and the top money.
Claiming the distinction of being the sale's second-top price was Benarla 40, which was knocked down for $46,000 on behalf of Ben and Karla Woodard.
The 34-month-old son of Bonox Mick 730 and out of Bonox B775 weighed 956kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 13mm and 10mm, an EMA of 136sqcm, measured 41cm in the working gear and was purchased by Reaco Pty Ltd, Marlborough.
Despite the top price of Friday's sale being slightly back on the $52,500 recorded at last year's sale, the average was well up from the $10,510 for 98 bulls achieved last year.
It was a similar story in the draft of 16 females, all of which sold at an average of $7000 and a gross of $112,000.
Topping the draft was Couti-Outi Baroness 1071, which was knocked down to the Lamb family of Parraweena Cattle Company, Banana, for $11,000.
Buyer Ian Lamb said the 21-month-old daughter of Couti-Outi Quota and out of Couti-Outi Rhyll will be used in the Lamb family's emerging Brangus stud.
"We've had Brangus in our commercial herd for quite a few years now and we've felt that our commercial heifers are quite good, so we thought we'd give stud breeding a go," Mr Lamb said.
"Over the past couple of years we've bought a few stud heifers and it is looking pretty promising so far.
"Luckily we have had a pretty good season this year, which has allowed those females to develop and get used to our country.
"We've bought a couple of bulls from Couti-Outi before so we're confident this female will do the job for us too."
The top-selling female was among two the Lamb family purchased at an average of $10,000 along with a bull for $42,500.
Among the sale's other volume buyers was Apsley Cattle Company, Stainburn Downs, Aramac, which purchased four bulls at an average of $9000, Morganbury Pastoral Company, Charters Towers, which purchased five bulls at an average of $13,400 and Riverside Pastoral Company, Mackay, which purchased four bulls at an average of $28,500.
