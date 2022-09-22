THE support of local buyers has helped drive the CAP Droughtmaster sale to an average of $8660 at Rockhampton on Thursday.
After the 44 registered bidders in attendance at CQLX Gracemere and those following the sale online via StockLive observed a moment's silence to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, 56 of the 58 bulls offered by the Atkinson family , Glenavon Droughtmasters, Yaamba and Geddes families, CMC stud, Springsure were snapped up at the fall of the hammer.
Despite the offering being slightly smaller than the 60 up for bids at last year's sale, the average grew from the $7960 recorded in 2021.
The crowd of bidders did not have to wait long for the sale to reach it's peak, when the sixth bull in the catalogue, Glenavon Yobbo, was knocked down to Reaco Pty Ltd, Marlborough for $26,000.
The 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Munda Cracker and out of Glenavon 2097 weighed 780 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 142 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres and measured 36 centimetres in the working gear.
"He's by a new sire that was a top-price bull at Fitzroy Crossing we bought a little while back that has done a super job for us," Glenavon stud principal John Atkinson said.
"Funnily enough, I reckon this bull's sire has seen more of Australia than I have because from Fitzroy Crossing he went over to Perth before coming back to Fitzroy Crossing and eventually settling in here in Rockhampton."
Mr Atkinson said he was confident Glenavon Yobbo would do a good job for his new locally-based owners.
"I think he is a great bull that has a lot of natural muscling, a beautiful coat and plenty of length about him as well," he said.
"He's not going far, only 50 kilometres or so from our place and I think he will grow into a very good bull because he still has so much more growth left in him."
Two bulls shared the honour of being the sale's second top seller with the first being the Geddes family's top seller CMC Keno, which was knocked down for $16,000 to SR and BR Chapman.
The 21-month-old son of Glenavon Sullivan and out of CMC K61 weighed 690kg, had an EMA of 140sqcm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and seven millimetres and measured 41cm in the working gear.
Completing the pair of second-top sellers was Glenavon Yona, who was knocked down to John Clark, Springsure, for $16,000.
The 21-month-old son of Sugarland Jimmy and out of Glenavon of 2981 weighed 740kg, had an EMA of 135sqcm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres and measured 38cm in the working gear.
Helping spur on the success of Thursday's live-auction sale was volume buyers such as North Tullamore Pastoral Company, Alpha, which purchased three bulls at an average of $7333, 8PK Pastoral, Middlemount, which purchased four bulls at an average of $12,250 and Codrilla Pastoral Company, Mirani, which purchased five bulls at an average of $8000.
