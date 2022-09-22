After the 44 registered bidders in attendance at CQLX Gracemere and those following the sale online via StockLive observed a moment's silence to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, 56 of the 58 bulls offered by the Atkinson family , Glenavon Droughtmasters, Yaamba and Geddes families, CMC stud, Springsure were snapped up at the fall of the hammer.