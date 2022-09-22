Queensland Country Life
Home/News

CAP Droughtmasters' 2022 sale reaches $26,000 top at CQLX

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
September 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer, Anthony Ball, Elders Stud Stock Rockhampton and Glenavon stud principal John Atkinson with the top-selling bull, which was purchased by Reaco Pty Ltd, Marlborough, for $26,000. Picture by Billy Jupp

THE support of local buyers has helped drive the CAP Droughtmaster sale to an average of $8660 at Rockhampton on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.