Carabar Angus stud's 2022 sale reaches top of $28,000 twice

By Peter Lowe
Updated September 23 2022 - 10:47am, first published 10:00am
Vendor, Darren Hegarty, Carabar Angus, buyer Glenn Kelly, Kelly Farm Partnership, Keona, Bowenville, stock agent, Anthony Connellan, Eastern Rural, Dalby and auctioneer Peter Brazier, GDL, Dalby with the $28,000 equal-top price bull Carabar Stone S122. Picture by Peter Lowe.

A CONSISTENT draft of young bulls appealed to commercial producers and they bid to a top of $28,000 twice at Darren Hegarty's annual Carabar Angus sale at Carabar, Meandarra on Friday.

