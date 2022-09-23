A CONSISTENT draft of young bulls appealed to commercial producers and they bid to a top of $28,000 twice at Darren Hegarty's annual Carabar Angus sale at Carabar, Meandarra on Friday.
The main buyers were local beef producers, who were keen to access younger bulls, which ranged in age from 17 to 20 months and were backed with plenty of carcase performance.
Carabar principal Darren Hegarty said he was delighted with his sale result especially considering they were a younger run of bulls and all by homebred sires.
"I felt they were a very even and consistent line of bulls and to achieve a 100 per cent clearance is always very satisfying," Mr Hegarty said.
The old saying goes that "a good sale is a quick sale" and that was proven correct by Michael Smith of Elders and GDL's Peter Brazier, who took to the rostrum and sold the entire catalogue of 80 bulls in 70 minutes in an auctioneering masterclass.
A total of 80 bulls were offered and sold for a $14,762 average with a top of $28,000 twice, which compared favourably to last year's result when 52 bulls averaged $14,231. The sale grossed $1,181,000 for the Hegarty family.
Regular buyers Shane and Tracey Richters, Braeside, St George, paid the $28,000 equal-top money for Carabar Saxon S178, an 18-month-old son of Carabar Gun Smoke G53, which recorded the second best weight at 810 kilograms.
"We have used the Gun Smoke genetics in the past with great success and love his progeny," Mr Richters said.
"Saxon had good 200 and 400-day weights, a good intramuscular fat percentage and a low birth weight figure, which is what we were looking for to join to our Angus heifers."
Also attracting the $28,000 equal top bid was Carabar Stone S122, a very appealing 19-month-old son of Carabar Judge J22 with good all round performance data and was bought by return buyer, Glenn Kelly, Kelly Farm Partnership, Keona, Bowenville.
First time buyer George Hobi, Hobi Agricultural Trust, Mt Joseph, Gigoomgan, bought half-a-dozen quality bulls for a $18,833 average and paid up to $26,000 for a real powerhouse son of Carabar Gun Smoke G53 in Carabar Somerset S35.
These will be used over Brahman and Brahman-cross females with the heifer calves retained as future breeders.
Mr Hobi was accompanied by Dan Sullivan, Sullivan Livestock and Property, Gympie, who also bought three quality bulls for a $12,333 average to use over high grade Brahman heifers at St Noets, Cinnabar.
Mr Sullivan said he was selecting low birth weight bulls with plenty of mobility.
The biggest order of the day came from long-time supporters Kevin and Sandy Southern, Secret Plains, St George, who took home seven herd improvers for a $9857 average.
