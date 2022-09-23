UPDATED: Glenlands Droughtmaster stud has reset the highest price paid for a Droughtmaster bull in Australia.
Late in the catalogue, lot 148, Glenlands J Dampier, sold for $230,000 to Len and Sue Bode, McKinlay.
Underbidders were believed to be Yaralla and Needmor studs in partnership.
Earlier in the day they also paid $220,000 for Glenlands D Daddy Cool, a son of Glenlands Mambo, and $180,000 for his full brother in the lot before, Glenlands D Danger Zone.
Coming close earlier in the day was, Glenlands Dubbo, a son of Glenlands Waverley, that sold for $210,000 to the Medway stud, Bogantungan.
The previous benchmark of $220,000 was only set at the Droughtmaster National Sale less than two weeks ago by Oasis A Long John.
It was previously held for almost 10 years by Glenlands Prince at $180,000.
The first 21 feature bulls at Glenlands averaged $65,857.
