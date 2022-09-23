Festival goers enjoyed some boot-scooting in the mud during the first night CMC Rocks, with 37mm of rain falling at Willowbank raceway, near Ipswich, in the past 24 hours.
There may have been some soggy swags around the campground this morning, with many looking for some last minute weather proofing on their sites yesterday as the storms dumped heavy rainfall across the south east.
CMC Rocks put out a statement on Friday morning acknowledging the weather and thanking attendees for their positivity during the downpour, saying that the weather was looking up for the remainder of the festival, which will run until Sunday night.
"We want to thank all our staff and campers for being absolute troopers through the weather last night," they said.
"Everyone was kind to each other and let the CMC Rocks sprit shine through the storm.
"There is plenty of sunshine on the way, however the campgrounds will need some time to soak up the water.
"Please be mindful of this as you get around and avoid any unnecessary movement.
"Cracking weather on the way - let's do this!"
Festival Publicity Darryl Bailey said that, aside from some flowing water through one of the campgrounds that cleared during the night, it was just muddy underfoot throughout the campgrounds.
"Everyone has been great and respectful to each other, security and staff," he said.
It's a case of deja vu for many who attended the last CMC event in 2019, where the event was plagued by storms and torrential rain for much of the weekend.
The weather doesn't seem to be hindering any of the fun though, as the crowd pulled on their gumboots and partied on, happy to be back after a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.