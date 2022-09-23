Queensland Country Life
CMC Rocks festival goers drenched as downpour hits south east

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
September 23 2022 - 2:00am
Festival goers are waking up to some flooded campsites at CMC Rocks. Picture: Ben Harden

Festival goers enjoyed some boot-scooting in the mud during the first night CMC Rocks, with 37mm of rain falling at Willowbank raceway, near Ipswich, in the past 24 hours.

