Munda Reds secure quality Droughtmaster genetics from Queensland vendors

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
The Munda Team: Kim Goad, Ben and Olivia Wright, and Sue and Mike Thompson. Pictures: Clare Adcock

After three years plagued by COVID-19 restrictions, Western Australian buyers were able to return to the Droughtmaster National Sale, with one stud making their eastern trip well worth it, purchasing some top quality bulls across the two-day sale.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

