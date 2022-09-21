Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cubbie Station dam collapse details revealed

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sentinel-2 satellite imagery shows Cubbie Station's M3/4 ring tank on September 4 (left) and then on September 14. Picture: ESA

New details have emerged in relation to the recent dam collapse at the Southern Hemisphere's biggest irrigation property, Cubbie Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.