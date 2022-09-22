A seeming jack-of-all-trades, upcoming Droughtmaster stud breeder and full-time builder Daniel Sommers is on a mission to improve the genetic potential of his herd.
Mr Sommers owns and operates Sommer Stud Droughtmasters near Maleny, alongside his wife Teneale.
They recently traveled to the Droughtmaster National sale at Gracemere, where they offered and sold 12 bulls for a strong average of $29,666.
They also achieved a stud-record top price when Western Australian buyers Munda Reds Droughtmasters purchased their bull Sommer Dupree for $60,000.
With ten out of the 12 bulls heading to stud duties, Mr Sommers said it was tremendous result.
"This was our second time offering bulls at the national sale, and we've done pretty well," he said.
"The average we achieved is a very solid result, considering we didn't have too many high price bulls to bring the average up.
"It's also pretty exciting to sell a bull over to WA, because it's such a big market and it's good getting our genetics and stud name out there."
The pair registered their stud seven years ago, but Mr Sommers said he's always had a passion for cattle breeding.
"I grew up milking cows in Melany when I was about eight years old and my family comes from dairy background," he said.
"I've been around cattle my whole life, so it's really just I suppose taking it to the next level.
"I saw a great opportunity in breeding Droughtmasters and there is quite a big market for it.
"Unike dairying, you don't have to milk twice a day."
When Mr Sommer isn't attending to his cattle, he is a full-time builder for Endeavour Foundation Lotteries.
"I've been building for 10 plus years and we basically just build top-end custom homes for the likes of Endeavor," he said.
"The building is obviously an extremely busy business, but I'm lucky I've got a really good team that I work with and the cattle take priority when they need to.
"My helper on the farm Johnny, helps me a couple days a week prepping the bulls, but Teneale and I spend every other minute in between building and breeding quality cattle."
The Sommers are currently running about four sires across 200 breeders and IVF up to 30-40 calves each year.
Mr Sommers said he's always had an interest in top-end genetics as well.
"We've invested a lot of money into our Droughtmasters and selling these bulls is just the start of what we've been working on for the past seven years," he said.
"Not only are we trying to breed the right article, we're also trying to breed it genetically right as well."
Upcoming stud masters Thomas and Riley Orphant are no strangers to the Droughtmaster National Sale.
Hailing from the Wide Bay-Burnett District, both boys own their individual studs Seymour T and Seymour R Droughtmasters.
Thomas sold two bulls, to achieve a stud-record top for Seymour T Mountain, who sold for $18,000. All up, he averaged $12,000. "Glad to sell my highest top price ever - I'm really happy with the result," he said.
While older brother Riley also sold two bulls to average $7000. "I thought it was a bit tough in spots, with a lot of good bulls going for not a lot," he said.
They now plan to invest their money into an IVF program, which they'll run with help from their parent's Rob and Kirstie Orphant.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
