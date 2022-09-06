Helping to push the sale's average up from the $12,136 achieved at last year's sale was volume buyers such as Westmoor Pastoral Company, which purchased five bulls at an average of $18,600, Garry Newton, who purchased two bulls at an average of $18,000 as well as one pen of females at $2400/hd, and Juandah Aggregation, Juandah Plains, Wandoan, which purchased three bulls at an average of $27,000.