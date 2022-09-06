Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud overcomes wet weather to post $45,000 top price

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendors, Lilly, Ben, Mitchell and Amanda Adams, Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Kingswood, Taroom, auctioneer Colby Ede, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Toowoomba, and buyer on behalf of Ryalsea Santa Gertrudis stud Lachlan Martin, Inverell, NSW with the top price bull. Picture: Billy Jupp

RECENT wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of buyers at Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud's annual sale on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.