Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dunlop sale tops at $67,500 to record best yet

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley, Jackie, and Jett Knudson, with Rebecca and Scott Dunlop, and Jake Robinson, with the sale topper Dunlop Wade S202 (P) who sold for $67,500. Picture Helen Walker.

After receiving 50millimetres of rain the night before their bull sale, Dunlop stud principal Scott Dunlop said, if there is any truth in saying "there is money in mud" we were all about to find out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.