After receiving 50millimetres of rain the night before their bull sale, Dunlop stud principal Scott Dunlop said, if there is any truth in saying "there is money in mud" we were all about to find out.
Scott and Rebecca Dunlop sold 119 bulls, topping at $67,500, for an average of $19,306, at their on-property sale near Proston.
Advertisement
In the breakdown, 96 classified bulls sold to average $20,869, while 23 herd bulls averaged $12,782.
Repeat buyers Ken and Jackie Knudsen, Kilbeggan, Chinchilla, were determined to secure the sale topper Dunlop Wade S202 (P), a son of Valleyview Luke 1546 (P) from a Dunlop matron.
Mrs Knudsen said that he was the style and type of bulls the Dunlops bred, and he really appealed to them.
She initially spotted Wade in the catalogue and video, "but he really caught my eye when I spotted him in his pen this morning," she said.
She said her husband Ken told her he would make too much money.
'I told him, yes I know, but he is so handsome he will be worth it." she said.
At 20 month, Wade has a weight of 902 kilograms, and recorded a daily weight gain of 1.30kd/day, and a measured eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres.
The Knudsens put a solid floor in the buying from the start and finished with the first four bulls to average for an average of $40,875.
The bulls will be used by the Knudsens to breed bulls for their in-herd use.
These bulls will be joined to selected Santa Gertrudis females and the progeny used in their 2000 head Santa infused breeding herd.
Next at $60,000 was Dunlop Warren S252 (P), a son of Bullamakinka Kong, K76, who was bought by Craig Hindle, Bullamakinka, Hannaford.
Selling agents Nutrien, GDL and Shepherson and Boyd.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next weeks issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.