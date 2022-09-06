THE first Dawson Valley Santa Gertrudis Sale ushered in a new era at the Taroom Showgrounds on Tuesday by reaching a top of $50,000.
The newly-formed sale was in place of the annual Wandoan Santa Gertrudis Sale and picked up where its predecessor left off by boosting the average by more than $5000 from last year's result.
A huge crowd of 80 registered bidders packed the grandstands at the showgrounds to snap up the 46 stud and commercial bulls on offer from the Jamally, Annabranch, Red Mile and Valleyview studs.
In the breakdown, all 46 bulls were sold at an overall average of $17,546, which was up from the 2021 sale average of $12,025, and for an overall gross of $803,000.
Also up on last year's sale was the top price, which rose from $23,000 in 2021 to $50,000 on Tuesday when Jamally Sebastian S41 was knocked down to Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis stud.
The 24-month-old homozygous polled son of Jamally Punch P2 and out of Jamally Lucy L20, weighed 890 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 122 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and seven millimetres respectively as well as a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres.
"The fertility data, particularly on his dam's side, really stood out to us," Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis stud principal Rick Greenup said.
"As well as that, being homozygous polled is something we can really work with, while his stretch, length, weight for age and beautiful coat are always things we're chasing.
"From here, we will get him ready for our breeding season, which starts at the end of November, he will go into one of the breeding herds at Eidsvold Station and we look forward to seeing how he goes three years down the track."
The Jamally stud, which is run by Jamie and Allison Becker, Taroom, also claimed the honour of the sale's second-top seller when the Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom, purchased Jamally Storm S2 for $32,500.
The 24-month-old, homozygous polled, son of Gyranda P164 and out of Jamally Josie J15 weighed 852kg, had an EMA of 134sqcm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and seven millimetres respectively and had a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Helping drive the success of the sale was volume buyers such as LR and DM Faireather, Rolleston, who purchased four bulls at an average of $12,500, the Booth Family Trust, Wandoan, which purchased four bulls at an average of $20,750 and Wallockatoo Pastoral Company, Wandoan, which purchased four bulls at an average of $15,375.
Also among the sale's volume buyers was Jundah Aggregation, Jundah Plains, Wandoan, which purchased three bulls at an average of $22,500 and Weerona Family Trust, Weeroona, Guluguba, which also purchased three bulls at an average of $6000.
Sale president Luke Baker, Annabranch Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wandoan, said it was pleasing to see the first sale at the new venue succeed.
"A lot of work went into getting this year's sale off the ground at the showgrounds for the first time and it is really pleasing to see such a big crowd," Mr Baker said.
"It is also really pleasing to see a lot of return buyers as well as new faces this year."
Tuesday's live auction sale was conducted by Nutrien Wandoan and TopX Taroom with Dane Pearce, Nutrien Rockhampton auctioneering and AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
