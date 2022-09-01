Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis bull sells for a record $160,000 at first Nioa, RL Pastoral sale

By Brandon Long
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:53am, first published September 1 2022 - 9:00am
Anthony Ball, Elders auctioneer, buyers Rob and Eliza Nioa, Nioa Pastoral Company, Allora, and vendors Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, Mayfield, Kyogle, NSW, with top-priced bull Riverina Roland Sanchez. Pictures by Brandon Long

RL Pastoral Company's bull Riverina Roland Sanchez broke the Australian Santa Gertrudis record on Thursday, selling for $160,000 at the first Nioa and RL production sale at Talgai Homestead near Allora.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

