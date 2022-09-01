Santa Gertrudis bull sells for a record $160,000 at first Nioa, RL Pastoral sale

RL Pastoral Company's bull Riverina Roland Sanchez broke the Australian Santa Gertrudis record on Thursday, selling for $160,000 at the first Nioa and RL production sale at Talgai Homestead near Allora.
Advertisement
Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon of Mayfield, Kyogle, NSW, sold their "best bull" to a partnership comprising Rob and Eliza Nioa of Nioa Pastoral Company, Allora, and Clinton Wheatley from WA.
The previous Santa record of $150,000 was set in September 2021 at Yarrawonga's bull sale when Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, bought Yarrawonga Katmandu from Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla.
A homozygous polled bull, 21-month-old Roland Sanchez weighs 902kg, has a scrotal circumference of 40cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 12mm and 9mm respectively, eye muscle area of 136sq cm and 4.8 per cent in the intramuscular fat.
He is sired by the 2019 record price Santa bull Red Doc Never Better, sold in the US for A$197,000, and is the first son of this sire to be offered for sale in Australia.
He is the son of Yulgilbar Nightingale who sold to Mr Wheatley previously.
Mr Sinnamon said he was delighted with the record-breaking result.
"From my perspective, he's the best bull that I've bred in my career in Santa Gertrudis," Mr Sinnamon said.
"What I like about the bull is a combination of his blood lines with his phenotype and his raw performance. He was the highest weight-gaining bull in the sale at 1.4kg a day."
Mr Sinnamon said the Nioa and Wheatley families would be collecting semen and offering semen shares in the bull moving forward, so he'll go into an AI centre "as soon as possible".
The partnership will also be conducting extensive IVF programs, and Nioa will use him in-herd naturally.
In total, 48 bulls were offered and 44 sold for an average of $17,568 and clearance of 91 per cent.
One heifer was offered and sold for $8000, and three IVF flushes were offered and sold to average $6666 and top at $8000.
Second-top price bull was Nioa Ronaldo, offered by Nioa Pastoral and purchased by RL Pastoral for $55,000.
Nioa sold 27 bulls to average $13,533 and three flushes to average $6666, while RL sold 17 bulls to average $21,588, and one heifer to $8000.
Tim Kirkwood Family Trust, Disney, Clermont, purchased five bulls to average $14,000, Wansey Downs Grazing Co, Charleville, bought three bulls to average $7333, Arrabury Pastoral Company, Mt Leonard Station, Windorah, bought three bulls to average $13,333, and Ross Grazing Co, Kemmis Creek, Nebo, bought three bulls to average $17,333.
Dingle Cattle Co, Mundubbera, bought two bulls to average $12,000, Greenup Eidsvold Station, Cardowan, Kumbia, purchased two bulls to average $23,000, PR Hughes, Thurlow Downs, Wanaaring, NSW, bought two bulls to average $16,000, Drensmaine Santa Gertrudis, Drensmaine, Augathella and Tambo, picked up two bulls to average $19,000, and Arrabury Pastoral Co, Cluny Station, Bedourie, bought two bulls to average $11,000.
Advertisement
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.