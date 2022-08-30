Cree Santas set a new stud record top during its eighth annual on-property bull sale at Thangool on Tuesday, where seedstock and commercial buyers went head-to-head to secure their picks of the consistent line of sire prospects.
Spirited bidding from the packed buying gallery saw the entire catalogue - consisting of 72 stud bulls - sell to gross $1.222 million.
Overall, the McGuigan family set a new stud record top price of $47,500 and an average of $16,979 was achieved.
Cree Stud principals Shaun and Jo McGuigan were extremely humbled with the overwhelming support from new and repeat buyers on the day, calling the sale an 'outstanding result'.
Surpassing the previous on-farm record top price of $40,000, which was set in 2021, was Cree Nacho S128 (PP) , which sold for $47,500 to first-time interstate buyers Bruce and Jo Russell and family of Grassbrook, Manilla, New South Wales.
The 22-month-old sire prospect was the son of Rosevale Nacho N382 (P) and out of Cree N125 (P).
He tipped the scales at 762kg, scanned 134 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, and 4.3pc for intramuscular fat.
With a scrotal circumference of 43cm, he recorded a daily weight gain of 1.12kg per day.
Overall, the bulls offered at this year's sale had an average weight of 712 kilograms, 121sq cm for EMA, and scrotal measurement of 39cm.
Second top price was for Lot 45, Cree Papalii S168 (PP), purchased by Russell and Sheryl Purvis of Waterford Grazing Co, Capella for $35,000.
The 22-month-old sire prospect is the son of Cree Papalii P002 (IVF) (P) and out of Cree P205 (P).
Scanning 123sq cm for EMA, he had P8 and rib fat depths of 13mm and 9mm respectively, IMF percentage of 4.8, and measured 38cm in the scrotum.
Attracting over 60 registered bidders from central and south west Queensland, Mr McGuigan said most of the bulls went to repeat buyers with a strong Central Queensland contingent.
Volume buyers on the day were Mark Driscoll and sons, who bought six bulls for an average of $7500.
DH and SBM Campbell, Currawarra, Mitchell, also secured six bulls for an average of $16,500.
Sean Dillon, Surbiton Station, Alpha, purchased five bulls for an average of $18,000.
Peter Patterson of Tresswell Cattle Co, secured four bulls for an average of $12,750, while Juandah Beef paid an average of $15,000 for four bulls as well.
Read the full report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
