Packhorse executive director Tom Strachan killed in plane crash

By Newsroom
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 8:49pm
Tom Strachan was one of three victims in the fatal plane crash. Picture: Packhorse

Three people killed in a light plane crash in bushland near Fernvale yesterday have been identified as an agribusiness leader, his son and an experienced pilot.

