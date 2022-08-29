The Laycock family received strong support from Central Queensland commercial buyers in Gracemere on Monday, at their 8th annual Clay Gully Simmental bull sale.
The combined sale draft of 78 traditional Simmental, eight Black Simmental and 13 Simbrahs were offered by the Laycock family's Clay Gully, Biarra Valley and Brisbane Valley studs.
Overall, the sale saw a total of 99 bulls sell for a strong average of $14,147, clearance of 95 per cent, and total gross $1.344 million.
In a further breakdown, 12 Simbrahs sold to top at $15,000 and average $9000, while the Simmentals sold to top at $27,000, and average $14,891.
In 2021, the Laycock family sold 48 traditional and black Simmentals and 11 Simbrah bulls for an average of $13,492.
Biarra Valley Simmental Stud principal Gareth Laycock and Emily Brassington, Esk, said the family was pleased with the sale result.
"There was a good spread of our bulls to all parts of Queensland, and as far out west to Boulia, which is always good to see," Mr Laycock said.
"I think the increased amount of bulls that we offered at this sale, has rewarded us with a lot of bulk buyers.
"We also had a lot of new buyers supporting the sale, which was good."
Kick starting the black Simmental draft and topping the sale was a black Simmental herd bull, Biarra Valley Raphael, and sold to Smith Cattle Co, for $27,000.
The 24-month-old bull is the son of Mala Daki Upgrade and out of Biarra Valley Betty.
Raphael weighed 910 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres and a scrotal measurement of 41cm.
The sire prospect's scan figures showed 5.6pc for intramuscular fat, and P8 and rib fat of 12mm and 11mm, respectively.
Ms Brassington said Rahael was out of a first calf heifer, Biarra Valley Betty.
"He's always been a standout bull since he was a calf. He's long, deep, thick and wide topped with a smooth sleek coat."
Biarra Valley has only been breeding black Simmentals for about four years now, and Mr Laycock says the introduction of them into their herd has been rewarding.
"The traditional Simmentals are still our bread and butter, but we just found an increasing number of buyers were chasing black Simmentals bulls, and that's why we had a go at breeding them," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
