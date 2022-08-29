THE support of returning buyers has helped drive Cooinda Santa Gertrudis stud to an average of $10,214 at its annual on-property bull sale.
A crowd of 43 registered bidders gathered at the Fox family's property Sunnyside, near Proston, for Monday's sale, while many more followed along online via Elite Livestock Auctions, in the hopes of taking home the 48 bulls on offer.
At the fall of the hammer, 44 of the 48 bulls sold for a 91 per cent clearance and at an average of $10,214, reached a top of $25,000 for lot 11, Cooinda Reliable R506, which was knocked down to Mooroongie Grazing, Eidsvold.
The 29-month-old son Cooinda King Julian K276 and out of Cooinda N337 weighed 944 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 millimetres and 11mm respectively and a scrotal circumference of 40.5 centimetres.
Cooinda stud principal Chris Fox said the top seller was a real standout of this year's draft of stud and herd bulls.
"I think his length of body, strong top line and his tidy set of stones really helped set him apart," Mr Fox said.
"As well as that, he has good structure, is really balanced and presented himself really well overall."
In topping the sale, Cooinda Reliable R506 just pipped the first bull sold on the day for the honour, as Cooinda Sam Backo S400 reached the sale's second top price of $24,000
The 21-month-old son of Cooinda Night in Bangkok N594 and out of Cooinda N569 weighed 736kg, had an EMA of 140sqcm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 14mm and 11mm respectively, a scrotal circumference of 37cm and was knocked down to Logan Pastoral Company, Warranilla, Rolleston.
The second top-price bull was one of five bulls purchased by Logan Pastoral Company at an average of $17,200.
Other volume buyers active in Monday's sale included Palm Tree Grazing, Taroom, which bought two bulls at an average of $18,000, the Loughnan family, Avenel, Roma, which purchased four bulls at an average of $9750 and Arrabury Pastoral Company, Mount Leonard Station, Windorah, which purchased three bulls at an average of $10,333.
Overall, bulls were purchased by buyers from across the state including from areas such as Mitchell, Monto and Goomeri.
"It is pleasing to see so many bulls going right across the state," Mr Fox said.
"A lot of those people purchasing bulls are repeat buyers too, which is really what has pleased us this year.
"Those buyers have been here before and the bulls they've purchased in the past have done the job for them and they've come back for more, which is really pleasing."
Mr Fox said recent wet weather had made preparing this year's sale team more difficult than in years gone by.
"The wet weather certainly has knocked us around a little bit," he said.
"I think the wet weather seemed to knock around the younger bulls in particular, but we were still pretty pleased with how they presented.
"Overall we are really pleased with this year's sale and we are just so grateful for the support of existing clients as well as new buyers as well."
Monday's sale was conducted by TopX Roma and Nutrien Livestock Dalby with Cyril Close, TopX Roma and Jake Robinson, Nutrien Livestock, Dalby, sharing the auctioneering duties.
