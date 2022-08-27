COMMERCIAL beef producers underpinned demand at Rhys and Amy Innes's fifth annual Marcella Angus and Brangus bull sale, Goomeri Showgrounds on Saturday.
The consistency of the sale draft in terms of sleek coated, well muscled bulls with plenty of carcase attributes appealed to the new and return buyers who pushed the average to a $14,122 Marcella record.
Overall, 41 bulls were offered and sold to realise $579,000 for the Innes family.
Included in the sale result were four unregistered Ultrablack bulls for a $12,500 average and three commercial Brangus bulls for a $10,333 average.
"We are ecstatic with the sale result and to achieve a full clearance and a record average is just very gratifying," vendor Rhys Innes said.
Repeat buyers Geoff, Simone, Mary and Cooper Downie, Moondah Family Trust, Moondah, Monto paid the $28,000 top money for Marcella Traction R381, a high growth, well balanced son of Dance Traction N2 with a massive "peggy bag" of 44 centimetres.
The Downie family also bid the $24,000 second highest price for Marcella Total Impact R94, a deep-sided son of home-bred sire in Marcella L615 which scanned 7.5 for intra muscular fat percentage.
They also took home one of the Ultrablack bulls in Marcella Conan R181 for $12,000.
"We are looking to improve the growth in our commercial herd of Angus and Brangus and their crosses and striving for a totally black herd," buyer Geoff Downie said.
The biggest order of the day came through the AuctionsPlus platform with Greg Bennett, Bennett Family Trust, Figtree, Calliope buying eight bulls for a $11,500 average.
The sale was conducted by Shepherdson and Boyd and interfaced via AuctionsPlus.
Full report in next week's Queensand Country Life.
