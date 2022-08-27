THE grandstands of the Bell Showgrounds were jam packed to see the Carinya stud claim a slice of history by topping the annual New Dimension Braford Sale at $42,000.
A total of 52 registered bidders filled the stands at Saturday's sale in the hopes of taking home one of the 19 bulls and 50 females offered by the Ashby, Downfall Creek, Nungil, Carinya, Loch Lomond, Little Valley, Strathygyle, Sunny Lawn, Glynnelly, Lime Vale, Banyula and Rarcamba studs.
In the breakdown, all 19 bulls sold at an average of $13,376 while the 50 females sold at an average of $4104.
It didn't take long for the sale's new record top price to set as the second bull offered, Carinya Aberdeen 033, was knocked down to Cargara Cattle Company, Augathella, for $42,000.
The 33-month-old son of Carinya Nebraska P112321 and out of Carinya 2600 P114959 was the heaviest bull in the catalogue at 1030 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 and 12 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 140 centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 42 square centimetres.
Buyer Jack Meek, Cargara Cattle Company, Cargara Station, Augathella, said he "liked just about everything" the top seller had to offer.
"To me he had the whole package including, temperament, bone, and structure," Mr Meek said.
"Honestly, I thought he was just about faultless and he is nearly the perfect bull for what we wanted.
"From here, we will put him with some of our top heifers and we will breed bulls to sell into the western Queensland country.
"I've bought bulls from the Amor family for years, so I know what they can do, and as far as I'm concerned this is money well spent."
Carinya stud principal Jackie Amor echoed Mr Meek's sentiments, saying the bull had long been a standout in her family's herd.
"There was a lot of things to like about that bull and we were certainly very hopeful that he would do well here in this sale," she said.
"As far as I am aware, that is a new top price for this sale, which is just fantastic.
"The sale continues to grow every year and the quality keeps getting better every year, so to get the top seller is certainly something we're quite proud of."
Coming in as the sale's second-top selling bull was Little Valley Nutella, which was the 30-month-old son of Little Valley Jetstar R P118798 and out of Little Valley Angie-Lee P114796, and was knocked down to Glenrowan Grazing Company, Morven, for $20,000.
Finishing atop the impressive offering of females was the 47th entry in the catalogue MCN Florence 016, which was offered by the McNamara family, Strathgyle-MCN studs.
The top seller was the 16-month-old daughter of Baroma Downs Ringo 474 P117262 and out of Strathgyle Honey P111346 and was knocked down for $8000 to Lewis Cammack-Camdan, Mt Kilcoy
She was one of six females Mr Cammack-Camdan purchased at an average of $5958, all of which he said would be used to help him get his own stud off the ground.
"I really liked the top female's size, depth and length and I think she is perfect for what I am after in terms of trying to build up my own herd," he said.
"I've always wanted to breed Brafords and this is my first time here, so to come away with as many quality females as I have is really pleasing."
Also among the sale's volume buyers of females was Welbourn Hill Pastoral, Winton, which purchased 17 females at an average of $3882, Stella Creek, Wondai, which purchased four females at an average of $3687 and the Edwards family, Doubtful Creek, NSW, which purchased three females at an average of $4583.
Glenrowan Grazing Company, Morven, was also among the sale's volume buyers, taking home three bulls at an average of $16,333, while the McQueen family, Winton, purchased five bulls at an average of $10,200.
Saturday's live-auction sale was conducted by Elders Toowoomba with Andrew Meara and Blake Munro auctioneering and Elite Livestock Auctions providing the online interface.
