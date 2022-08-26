INTERSTATE and local commercial beef producers pushed the overall average to $13,142 for Red Simmental and Simbrah bulls at Matt Kirk's annual Ticoba on-property bull sale.
Overall, 56 bulls changed hands at Friday's sale for a top of $24,000 for Savannah S011 offered by guest vendors Vaughan Campagnolo and Sarah Truran, Savannah Simmentals and Simbrahs, Myponga, South Australia.
Advertisement
Savannah sold 19 from 19 offered to average $14,579 whilst sale host Matt Kirk, Ticoba Station, Munduberra averaged $12,405 for his 37 bulls which resulted in a total clearance of the catalogue.
The overall average was an improvement of $2389 on their previous sale result.
Read Also:
Sale spokesman Matt Kirk said it was an excellent sale result and acknowledged the support of his regular buyers.
"Many of our clients keep coming back which indicates our bulls are doing a job for them and to improve our average every year is testimony to the quality of our draft," Mr Kirk said.
Topping the sale was Savannah S011, a 17-month-old son of Yerwal Est Powerhouse P247 with a small infusion of Brahman genetics was bought by regular buyers Jack and John Howard, Burleigh Estates, Mountain View, Biloela.
Jack Howard said he liked Savannah S011's figures and particularly his growth indexes and should be ideal to go over his Santa Gertrudis cross cows with the view to turn off milk and two-tooth steers direct to meat works.
First-time buyers Ray Smoothy, Elgin Vale, Nanango and his manager Bruce Knight paid the $18,000 equal top Ticoba money for the 21-month-old Savannah Power Surge P09 (PP) son in Ticoba 1803 (P).
Mr Knight said he was a "proper" soft bull with excellent bone and a great disposition and his figures were "spot on".
Ticoba 1803 will go over Santa Gertrudis females with the aim to turn off feeder steers at around 18 to 20 months of age weighing approximately 450kgs and sold direct to feedlots and also breed some replacement females.
NSW commercial beef producer Martin Myors operating through Nutrien Livestock, Bourke, also bid the $18,000 equal top Ticoba money for Ticoba 1799, a traditional Simmental bull bred on Gowrie bloodlines.
The sale was conducted by Hourn & Bishop Qld Moura and branches and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.