Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Savannah Simbrahs tops annual Ticoba bull sale

By Peter Lowe
August 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Truran, Savannah Simmentals and Simbrahs with Jack Howard, Burleigh Estates, Mountain View, Biloela who paid the $24,000 top money for Savannah S011. Picture by Peter Lowe.

INTERSTATE and local commercial beef producers pushed the overall average to $13,142 for Red Simmental and Simbrah bulls at Matt Kirk's annual Ticoba on-property bull sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.