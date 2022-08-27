Queensland Country Life
Woolooga Select Sire Brahman Sale reaches highs of $16,000

By Newsroom
Updated August 27 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
Byee Mr Monocle sold for $16,000 and is pictured with Dan Sullivan of Sullivan Livestock, ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning and Gwen Riddell representing Byee Bos Indicus. Picture: Rinroc Film and Designs

Woolooga hosted Queensland's first Brahman auction of the spring selling season on Saturday with bulls reaching a high of $16,000.

