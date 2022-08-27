Woolooga hosted Queensland's first Brahman auction of the spring selling season on Saturday with bulls reaching a high of $16,000.
At the fall of the hammer 40 bulls sold to average $7650, up from the $6436 average last year and $5598 in 2020.
Advertisement
The top price was paid early on for the ninth lot of the day, Byee Mr Monocle, offered by Wendy Eastaugh of Byee and purchased online through Elite Livestock Auctions by Greenfields Grazing.
The two-year-old son of Mr To Ferris and Byee Miss Irene 45/18 had undergone limited showing and was described by the vendor as displaying "plenty of desirable traits".
Three other bulls sold for the second top price of $15,000 including Sire Shootout interbreed finalist Gigoomgan Yaleman, Warraka Michael and Carleesa Oscar.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.