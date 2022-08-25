Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Talbalba's 2022 bull sale reaches $91,000 high

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talbalba sale goes Hoff as top bull bound for Victoria

THE Talbalba Hereford stud claimed one of its best sale averages to date of $19,119 thanks in part to its sixth annual sale on Thursday reaching a top of $91,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.