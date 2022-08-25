Talbalba sale goes Hoff as top bull bound for Victoria

THE Talbalba Hereford stud claimed one of its best sale averages to date of $19,119 thanks in part to its sixth annual sale on Thursday reaching a top of $91,000.
A total of 43 registered bidders gathered at the Reid family's property Delemere, near Millmerran, for the sale, while many more followed online via AuctionsPlus, in hopes of taking home some of the 67 bulls on offer.
In the breakdown, 63 of the 67 bulls were snapped up for a 94 per cent clearance, while the 26th bull in the catalogue, Talbalba Hoffman R131, claimed the honour of topping the sale when he was purchased online via AuctionsPlus by Barry and Topsy Newcomen, Newcomen Herefords, Ensay, near Bairnsdale, Victoria.
The 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Talbalba The Hoff M035 and out of Talbalba Almond N018, weighed 912 kilograms, had a scrotal measurement of 48 centimetres and was rated in the top 10pc of the breed for eye muscle area, gestation length and scrotal size.
Talbalba stud principal Steve Reid said the top-selling bull was "a pretty unique individual", who was described in the sale catalogue as being very thick, mobile and with a big EMA.
"He has got really outstanding data, has low birth weight, but still has high growth for that birth weight," Mr Reid said.
"Phenotypically he had a lot of carcase shape, moderate bone and structurally he was very correct.
"Overall, he was a nice package."
Such was the success of the sale, 25 of the 67 bulls offered sold for $20,000 or more, which boosted the sale's average from $15,797 last year.
It was the 39th bull in the catalogue, Talbalba Genesis R027, which achieved the second-top price when he was knocked down to the Anderson family, Narrien Station, Clermont, for $30,000.
The 24-month-old son of Days Genesis N102 and out of Talbalba Choice P049 weighed 880kg, had a scrotal measurement of 36.5cm and was rated in the top 10pc of the breed for EMA and retail yield.
Helping drive the success of Thursday's sale were volume buyers from across the state, such as Hazelmont Pastoral Holdings, Wandoan, which purchased 10 bulls at an average of $20,350, Neverfail Cattle Company, Blackall, which purchased four bulls at an average of $12,750, and CA Flower and Company, Gorrabarra, Roma, which purchased three bulls at an average of $21,000.
Interstate buyers such as Nowley Pastoral Company, Burren Junction, NSW, securing two bulls at an average of $25,000, also helped spur on the sale.
Leading the sale's online buyers were Banana Station, Banana, which purchased three bulls at an average of $21,000 and Ian Ferguson, Goulburn, NSW, who purchased the first bull sold on the day for $28,000.
"It was a terrific result and we've increased our clientele as well as the regions we are selling bulls into, particularly with more bulls going into central Queensland, which is good," Mr Reid said.
"We're trying to breed cattle that have got enough muscle that they can be used as straight-bred cattle or for crossing with other breeds, while still keeping a good finish on them, which allows you to put them on Bos indicus cattle and they will increase carcase quality, or you can put them over Hereford cattle and they will increase your yield.
"We think they are very versatile cattle and the fact they have gone to so many different places gives us a good indication we are on the right track and we are just so grateful for the support of both new and return buyers."
Thursday's live-auction sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Toowoomba and GDL Dalby with Simon Booth, Nutrien Livestock, Toowoomba, and Mark Duthie, GDL, Dalby, sharing the auctioneering duties.
