It was a case of deja vu for Clifton breeders Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, taking out grand champion female with their cow Kalara Binara Queen Revona.
Queen Revona's mother won the competition three years in a row and was a runner-up in the interbreed challenge, while numerous sisters have also won junior and senior champion ribbons at previous Ekkas.
Advertisement
Grand Champion bull went to Braelyn Washington S056, owned by Neville and Denise Shannon of Braelyn Herefords, based at Toowoomba and Texas.
The Hereford competition was well contested with 60 exhibits across the classes, represented by a number of studs from Queensland, New South Wales, and one from Victoria.
Results
Breed: Hereford
Judge: Oliver Jeffery
No. of exhibits: 60
Junior champion bull: Braelyn Washington S056, Nj and De Shannon
Reserve junior champion bull: Te-Angie Spectacular S004, Rg Ogilvie and Sons
Junior champion female: Kalara Wind Charm S0013, Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore
Reserve junior champion female: Welray Corisande R903, Welray Partnership
Senior champion bull: Cootharaba Barney, Galloway Cattle Co
Reserve senior champion bull: Yellowrock Hydrogen, Yellow Rock Herefords
Senior champion female: Kalara Binara Queen Revona Q03, Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore
Reserve senior champion female: Devon Court Ruth R003, Dale Mcvicar
Grand champion bull: Braelyn Washington S056, Nj and De Shannon
Grand champion female: Kalara Binara Queen Revona Q03, Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.