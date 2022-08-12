NSW Hereford breeder Richard Ogilvie believes that young people are the key to progressing the breed and the cattle industry as a whole.
Te-Angie Poll Herefords had the most Herefords of any stud at the show, with 18 exhibits and three calves making up the show team, all prepared by the trusty team of handlers from the University of New England.
The students made the trip up from Armidale and represented the stud with pride, taking home the ribbon for reserve junior champion bull and most successful exhibitor, the second time Te-Angie has won the title.
"It's pretty good for me but the young adults that I get to help me are pretty chuffed as well and they did a really good job getting them all prepared," Mr Ogilvie said.
"I'm a great believer in promoting Herefords and I believe the only way you can promote them is to get youth involved.
"You've got to encourage them and get as many cattle around them as possible so the youth can have a crack at it."
Mr Ogilvie is still relatively new to showing, having started just four years ago after attending a few shows and deciding that his cattle could give the winners a run for their money.
"When you get to my age, you've got to have a hobby, and I really enjoy showing alongside my general everyday work on the farm."
