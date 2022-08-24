THE rolling hills of Brisbane's bayside may not immediately stand out as the most common area to find cattle grazing, but one operation is bucking the trend.
Only 35 kilometres from the heart of Brisbane's central business district lies Golden Pastoral Company, which cleaned up at the Royal Queensland Show's led steer competition.
However, unlike most successful exhibitors in the competition, the grass-fed cattle operation achieved its results with a breed that many consider to be small, but one that packs a punch.
Lachlan and Louise Howland have been running Square Meater cattle on their Mount Cotton property, near Cleveland on Brisbane's outskirts, for the past seven years with an eye to supplying the local butcher trade, such as Mick's Meat Barn, with grass-fed beef.
During that time the couple have stuck to a simple mantra of "soil, plants and animals" to ensure their operation is running in line with their vision.
"I like to tell everyone I've got worms... earthworms that is," Golden Pastoral Company director Lachlan Howland said.
"When you are trying to produce high-quality grass-fed cattle, it is imperative to ensure you are looking after your soil and the best way to know if your soil is healthy is to see if you have worms.
"We are creating old-fashioned butchers cattle for our local markets and we don't see how we can do that if we don't look after the land.
"The majority of our steers go to butchers across south east Queensland, which was always what we wanted to do.
"We really wanted to have a bit more soul in the operation, not just throw some feed into them and watch them disappear."
The mantra paved the way for success in the led steer competition at this year's Ekka with Golden Pastoral Company claiming the broad ribbons for the reserve champion lightweight steer on the hoof, champion and reserve champion lightweight steer on the hook, the led steer lightweight jackpot and Ken McDonald Shield.
"They [Square Meaters] feed Australians because you don't see too many going overseas for export and they are predominantly a local breed," Mr Howland said.
"I love the commercial side of the industry, which comes from roots at Banana in north Queensland, my time working for Teys and my family's background.
"My family back in the north like to poke a bit of fun at me for having Square Meaters but you can't deny the success they can achieve.
"They are a perfect grass-fed animal in my eyes and they are a premium-cutting animal."
The wetter than average year has caused the Howlands to rethink their stocking rate to still achieve their goals.
The family also operates a contract landscaping business, which coupled with extensive research on their land, pastures and animals, has helped led them to a deep understanding of their stocking rate.
It has also led them to implement regular rotational grazing to ensure their animals and soil thrive.
"We had 110 head, which equates to a beast to the acre, but because it's been so wet this year and the country was getting a bit chopped up I sold half of my herd," Mr Howland said.
"For the time being, our herd will stay around that number but we will eventually aim to bring it back to around where it was before.
"...we do breed a few bulls but I really only like selling to commercial operators because I think they are a really commercially relevant cattle."
