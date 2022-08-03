Weighing 396 kilograms, the steer, which had Limousin, Charolais and Angus genetics, was first named the winner of the lightweight led steer class, before being picked ahead of a Limousin steer exhibited by Bureen Cattle Company and R and W Lawrence, which was named middleweight champion and the heavyweight champion, which was also a Limousin-cross steer, exhibited by Lindesay View Limousins and Tookawhile Show Steers.