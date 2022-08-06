WHEN Ray Zahnow was selecting his team for this year's Royal Queensland Show led steer hoof and hook competition, he nearly omitted his class eight Limousin steer.
However, the Fernvale producer decided to give the steer he purchased earlier this year some time to cement his place in the team.
It was a decision that paid off handsomely first on the hoof in the judging ring when it was picked as reserve champion heavyweight steer by judge Rob Sinnamon, then on the hook when it won the grand champion steer carcase.
"It was only a last-minute decision to bring him down to the Ekka because at one stage there, I thought he was possibly my worst steer," Mr Zahnow told the Queensland Country Life.
"However, over the past two months, he has just come on unbelievably.
"I was just shocked to be totally honest because I have been here plenty of times before and had no luck, so it was quite a surprise to get up this time."
Before claiming grand champion, the carcase took out the champion heavyweight carcase ahead of a South Devon-cross steer carcase entered by McUtchen family, Jandowae.
On the hoof, the steer had a live weight of 544 kilograms, before having a dressed weight of 339.8kg for a dressing percentage of 62.5pc and scored 137.5 points out of a possible 150.
In processing the results, technical difficulties meant organisers had to collate the results by hand for the first time in about 40 years..
However, Saturday morning's presentation went off without a hitch and a cheer rang out across the room when the man affectionately known to many as "Razor" was announced as the winner.
But the exhibitor himself was quick to praise the efforts of his fitting team, which prepared 33 steers for the competition, of which 22 were awarded with ribbons and accounted for 70 per cent of Friday's steer auction.
"The steers stay with Jason Beattie and the JDH Fitting team who have done an outstanding job in getting the steers ready," he said.
"I've been coming for about 10 years or so and this is the biggest win I've had.
"They're not easy to win and I was a little bit disappointed he didn't go a little bit further on the hoof, but this result is really pleasing."
Grand champion carcase: Ray Zahnow, Fernvale (tag 806) Limousin steer.
Champion heavyweight carcase. Ray Zahnow, Fernvale (tag 806) Limousin steer.
Reserve champion heavyweight carcase: McUtchen family, Jandowae (tag 910) Devon-cross steer.
Heavyweight carcase eating quality award: Scone Grammar School, Scone NSW, (tag 703) Angus-cross steer.
Champion middleweight carcase: Bureen Cattle Company, Singleton, NSW, (tag 409) Limousin steer.
Reserve champion middleweight carcase: Brendon Varley, (tag 413) Charolais-cross steer.
Middleweight eating quality award: Bureen Cattle Company, Singleton, NSW, (tag 410) Charolais steer.
Lightweight champion carcase: Golden Pastoral Company, Mount Cotton, (tag 115) Square Meater steer.
Reserve lightweight champion carcase: Golden Pastoral Company, Mount Cotton, (tag 87) Square Meater steer.
Lightweight eating quality award: Tenterfield High School, Tenterfield, NSW, (tag 108) Limousin-cross steer.
Champion junior steer carcase: Alexander Stokes, (tag 1806), Limousin-cross steer.
Reserve junior champion steer carcase: St Joseph's College, Aberdeen, NSW, (tag 1807), Limousin-cross steer.
Champion junior heifer carcase: Hayden Beattie, Glamorgan Vale, (tag 1401) Charolais heifer.
Reserve junior champion heifer carcase: Minto Crag Pastoral Company, (tag 1305), Limousin heifer.
Ken McDonald Shield for team of three: Square Meaters.
RNA heavyweight jackpot competition: Lindesay View Limousins and Tookawhile Show Steers, (tag 807), Limousin-cross steer.
RNA middleweight jackpot competition: Bureen Cattle Company, Singleton, NSW, (tag 409) Charolais steer.
RNA lightweight jackpot competition: Emily and Luke Kahler, Glamorgan Vale, (tag 307), Limousin-cross steer.
Grand champion led steer: Emily and Luke Kahler, Glamorgan Vale, (tag 307), Limousin-cross steer.
Champion heavyweight led steer: Lindesay View Limousins and Tookawhile Show Steers, (tag 807), Limousin-cross steer.
Reserve champion heavyweight led steer: Ray Zahnow, (tag 806) Limousin steer.
Champion middleweight led steer: Bureen Cattle Company and R and W Lawrence, (tag 409) Limousin steer.
Reserve champion middleweight steer: Matthew and Peta O'Dwyer, (tag 506), Limousin-cross steer.
Champion lightweight led steer: Emily and Luke Kahler, Glenmorgan Vale, (tag 307), Limousin-cross steer.
Reserve champion lightweight led steer: Golden Pastoral Company, (tag 115), Square Meaters steer.
Junior champion led steer: Gabby Stokes, (tag 1810), Charolais-cross steer.
Reserve champion led steer: Downlands College, (tag 1701), Crossbred steer.
Junior champion led heifer: Minto Crag Pastoral, (tag 1305), Limousin heifer.
Reserve junior champion led heifer: Hayden Beattie, (tag 1401), Charolais heifer.
