Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Banana graziers regenerating cropping land to e stablish Leucaena and healthy pastures in sodic soils

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
August 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banana graziers Ruth and Tom Wagner of Fairlea, opened their gates on Monday to hold a grazing management workshop. Picture: Kentos Komms

Regenerating cropping land to establish Leucaena and healthy pastures in sodic soils was the main focus of a recent grazing workshop for producers held in Banana on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.