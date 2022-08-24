Negotiations continue on flexible Bamboo

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 85,430 hectare (211,102 acre) far north Queensland pastoral holding Bamboo Station, which was passed in for $7.5 million at an Elders auction on Wednesday.
Offered by Scott Browning, the pastoral in two lots is located about 400km north west of Mareeba on the Peninsula Development Road.
The property was offered with about 1000 Brahman-cross cattle.
Bamboo was also presented with an attractive carbon agreement based on a savanna fire management project already in place.
The carrying capacity of the property is said to be able to be significantly increased with further boundary and internal fencing. A suggested carrying capacity is one adult cattle equivalent per 15ha.
The undulating to hilly, but very accessible property, is transversed by the Great Dividing Range.
The country is generally timbered, with semi-open to heavy stands of ironbark, bloodwood, stringybark and yellow box flats.
There are heavy stands of kangaroo grass, black spear and other native tropical grasses with increasing areas of wynn cassia and seca stylo.
Bamboo is has seven securely fenced paddocks and three sets of cattle yards, constructed of mainly of timber and portable panels.
There is an excellent water supply with 50 permanent dams plus a number of seasonal creeks and waters.
Improvements include a well appointed four bedroom homestead with solar power and generator backup. There is also an eight bay machinery and workshop shed.
Bamboo Station also has a workers accommodation complex comprising of five demountable units and separate kitchen and recreation area, which is leased until December 2023.
Contact Russell Wolff, 0419 698 405, Elders.
