Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus bull sale hits a new stud record high

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SALE TOPPER: Bauhinia Park Reaction sold for $36,000, pictured with Ryan Holzwart, Bauhinia Park Charolais, Kensington, with Matthew Beard, RBV Rural. Pictures: Ben Harden

The Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus annual bull sale held at the Ag-Grow bull selling complex in Emerald on Wednesday was undoubtedly a success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.