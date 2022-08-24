The Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus annual bull sale held at the Ag-Grow bull selling complex in Emerald on Wednesday was undoubtedly a success.
The unwavering demand from the packed buying gallery saw the entire catalogue - consisting of 83 stud bulls - gross $1.569 million.
The sale achieved 100 per cent clearance, with an impressive $18,903 average - an overall increase of $4865 from last year's sale result.
A quality line of 41 Charolais bulls, including 22 polls and 12 red factor sire prospects, were offered first through the selling ring by vendors Ryan and Rachel Holzwart.
The Charolais component saw an average of $19,243 - a total $6086 more per head from the 2021 sale.
The 42 Angus bulls offered by Jeff and Raelea Holzwart were just as rewarding, selling to an average of $17,809 - a strong increase of $2934 from 2021 sale results.
Stud principal Ryan Holzwart said the family were extremely humbled with the results and support from many repeat and new buyers.
"The family is extremely pleased with the sale result and we're very thankful for our repeat and new buyers who purchased the bulls," Mr Holzwart said.
"We're pleased with the consistency and quality in the bulls that we presented on the day.
"The results are a true testament where the cattle industry is at the moment and there is a lot of confidence about."
Topping the sale was Charolais bull Bauhinia Park Reaction, selling to first time buyer, Nobbs Grazing at Moura, for a stud record high of $36,000.
The 24-month-old son of ANC Lastovski ANCL279F, and out of Fernvale Judith J35E, had plenty of depth and bone, and boasted one of the the best weight gains in the sale.
He scanned 154 square centimetres at the eye muscle area, 9mm and 8mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 5.2pc for intramuscular fat.
Mr Holzwart said Bauhinia Park Reaction had been a standout bull since he was a calf.
"He's a bull we contemplated keeping ourselves," he said.
"His sire, Lastovski, who we purchased in 2017 for $37,000, is one of the most impressive bulls we have ever seen set foot in a sale ring."
Charolais sale highlights included Bauhinia Park Recharge (P), a 23 month-old Charolais bull sell for $30,000, to Warren and Katrina Gleeson, Alpha, along with Bauhinia Park Rascal who also made $30,000.
Earnest bidding for the second part of the sale saw Bauhinia Park Upward R10, top the Angus draft, selling to repeat buyers the Appleton Family of Appleton Cattle Company, Star Downs, Alpha, for $26,000.
The 25-month-old son of Bauhinia Park Upward L7, was out a first calf heifer, Ascot Dream N400.
The young bull tipped the scales at 916 kilograms, measured 42 centimetres in the scrotum, and tested 90 per cent for semen motility.
He scanned 135 square centimetres at the eye muscle area, 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 6.5pc for intramuscular fat.
Appleton Cattle Co secured three bulls for an average of $27,333.
Volume buyers included the Berry family of Dysart, who purchased five bulls to average $16,000.
Malgrave Grazing Co, Mulgrave, Barcaldine, also secured five bulls to average $17,600.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
