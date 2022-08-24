Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Maranoa Local Drought Committee member opens up on assessment process

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maranoa Local Drought Committee representative Peter Bryant, pictured with wife Rosie at home on his property south of Morven has hit out at suggestions that drought committees are secretive. Picture: Sally Gall

The notion being put around that Queensland's drought committees are secretive and not accountable has been challenged by Maranoa Regional Council drought committee member Peter Bryant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.