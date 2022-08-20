Inaugural Aussie Angus Brangus sale exceeds expectations

The inaugural Aussie Angus Brangus bull sale exceeded all of the host vendor's expectations on Saturday.
In the past, Darren and Karen Plowman had sold bulls privately for up to $9000 at Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy, but that number was eclipsed at Coolabunia Saleyards when sale topper Ruby Ridge Silver hit $24,000.
Advertisement
The 19-month old son of Te Mania Emperor was purchased by Wes and Vicki-Lee Radke, Home, Monogorilby.
Entering the ring at 730kg, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and seven millimetres respectively, an eye muscle are of 108sq cm, intramuscular fat of 6.4pc, and a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Second-top price was Ruby Ridge Ricko, who sold to Jen-Daview Livestock at Kingaroy for $23,000.
Of the Angus bulls offered, 23 of 24 sold for a 96pc clearance, topping at $24,000 to average $12,174.
Across the Brangus lineup, 10 of 10 bulls sold to top at $14,000 and average $10,000.
Mrs Plowman said their priority for the sale was 100 per cent clearance, so to achieve those averages was excellent.
"It was an awesome result. The bulls sold for a lot more than we expected," she said.
Mr Radke, who runs a commercial cattle operation selling feeder steers in the North Burnett, said they attended the sale to buy two bulls, and while they missed out on Ricko, they were happy to snap up Silver.
"We're only a small operation, so we try to get the best bull we can," he said.
"We're going more towards Angus. He'll go in with a mob of black cows."
Ruby Ridge sold 18 bulls to average $13,555, the Pincott family from Nanango sold four bulls to average $8500, the Freemans from Karnahla Angus, Kingaroy, sold three bulls to average $6000, and the Bell family from Inavale Brangus, Bunjurgen, Boonah, sold three bulls to average $11,333.
Kingaroy High School sold two bulls to average $14,500, Matthew Sirett, Diamond Valley Brangus, Gatton, sold one bull for $10,000, the Gnech family sold one bull for $8000, and Ian Francis Training Stables, Wondai, sold one bull for $14,000.
Buyer support was extremely strong from locals, with bulls heading to towns including Kingaroy, Mundubbera, Gayndah and Proston.
Read more
Advertisement
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.