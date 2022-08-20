Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inaugural Aussie Angus Brangus sale exceeds expectations

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cory Evans, Aussie Land and Livestock, vendor Karen Plowman, Ruby Ridge Angus, Midge Thompson, Aussie Land and Livestock, buyer Wes Radke, Monogorilby, and Georgie and Chloe Plowman with top priced bull Ruby Ridge Silver. Pictures: Brandon Long

The inaugural Aussie Angus Brangus bull sale exceeded all of the host vendor's expectations on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.