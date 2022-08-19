Queensland Country Life
Large buying spread of commercial cattlemen results in healthy average

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
Fairview Rembrandt R126 sold under a Helmsman sale for $26,000 to the Handley family. Picture Fairview Black Simmentals Facebook.

In all, 48 Black Simmental bulls sold to $26,000, to average $13,896, at the 3rd on-property Helmsman bull sale held by Tony Horvath and Roslyn Ware, near Mungallala on Wednesday.

