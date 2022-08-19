In all, 48 Black Simmental bulls sold to $26,000, to average $13,896, at the 3rd on-property Helmsman bull sale held by Tony Horvath and Roslyn Ware, near Mungallala on Wednesday.
The sale topper, Fairview Rembrandt R126, was a beautiful early maturing bull ideally suited to a variety of different breeding options.
By Woonallee Legacy from a Fairview female, Rembrandt R126 was stamped with the Legacy type, and has an excellent carcase with trait leading fats and IMF, and was bought by locals, the Handley family.
Next at $23,000 was Fairview Real Deal P91 (PP), by CC Cowboy Cut, and was bought by Golden Grazing, Yuleba.
CC Cowboy Cut has cemented himself as one of the breeds greats and is one of the highest $ Indexing bulls active in the breed.
Fairview Real Deal is a nice complete young bull, high indexing and phenotypically correct. He is super quiet and well balanced through his EBVs with excellent finishing ability.
The vendors thought so much of him, they earlier used in a commercial joining as a yearling and he was given additional nutrition post weaning compared to the rest of the cohort.
Paying to $21,000 was Bim and Susan Strauss, JJ7, Havelock, Mitchell who selected Fairview Rolls Royce R11 (PP), a son of Bonnydale Nukara (P).
Bonnydale Nukara has proven himself as a very successful bull for use over heifers without sacrificing on growth.
Cam Hughes also paid the same money for Fairview Ready to Rumble R84, by NLC Icon.
Mr Hughes also bought Fairview Rupert, a son of Hooks Yellowstone 97Y, for $19,000.
Paying $20,000 was Fairview Reward R 9 (PP) again by CC Cowboy Cut and was bought by the Hoffman family of Guluguba.
A price of $19,000 was achieved on several occasions including Nogo Pastoral Company, Emerald selected another son of CC Cowboy Cut, Fairview Rambo R108.
Local producers, Andromeda Cattle Co, Mungalla were the volume buyers and finished with 10 bulls to average $13,600.
Vendor, Tony Horvath said they were very happy with overall sale result.
"We had a good spread of buyers from as far north a Hughenden right through, and finished with a handy average and 100 per cent clearance," he said.
"We presented two-year-old bulls which have been prepared with longevity in mind, and after weaning they are grown out on grass with access to a mineral lick," he said.
"At 80 days prior to sale, they are prepared out in the paddock on grass with access to a meal-based production lick as well as oaten hay.
"They are certainly bred to perform in tougher conditions and are not pampered."
Selling agent Elders Roma, Mitchell
