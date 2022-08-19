Queensland Country Life
Undie run fast becoming a Mundi Mundi Bash favourite

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 19 2022 - 8:00pm
The Mundi Undie Run was made for the great Australian tradition of disrobing at the drop of a hat, as shown by the 650 people who dressed up and down for the one kilometre fun run that was a highlight of the Mundi Mundi Bash on Friday.

