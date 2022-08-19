The Mundi Undie Run was made for the great Australian tradition of disrobing at the drop of a hat, as shown by the 650 people who dressed up and down for the one kilometre fun run that was a highlight of the Mundi Mundi Bash on Friday.
Part of outback NSW's biggest ever live music festival, the mankinis, thongs, mullets and everything in between jogged around the course to much hilarity, raising nearly $10,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the process.
Despite the tough competition, it was the Kath and Kel lookalike power-walking couple that walked away with the judge's vote.
The fun spirit shown by everyone bodes well for the world record attempt on Saturday morning, of the number of people dancing to Nutbush City Limits, set at Birdsville in July.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
