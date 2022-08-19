RAFF Angus has set a new stud record average and top price at its annual Raff Angus Bulls With A Difference Spring Sale at Drillham on Friday.
In its second sale in Queensland in as many years, the Raff family offered and sold 104 Angus bulls at its annual on-property sale at Mundribulanga for an average of $17,827, a 100 per cent clearance and a top of $50,000.
The result was a Raff family record average, and it surpassed last year's average of $12,214 by $5613 for a similar amount of bulls, while overall the sale grossed $1,854,000.
Topping the sale was lot four Raff Marshall R551, which was the 22-month-old son of Raff Marshall M82PV and out of the highly-regarded Raff Duchess H291 cow.
The heaviest bull in the draft at 1020 kilograms, he was rated in the top five per cent of the breed for 200-day growth, 400-day and 600-day weight, mature cow weight and carcase weight.
Paul Kipling purchased the bull on behalf of Central Queensland bullock breeder Clyde Hoffman of Mount Stewart at Marlborough and Pennard at Barmoya.
The sale was conducted by GDL Dalby with AuctionsPlus and Elite Livestock Auctions providing the online interface.
