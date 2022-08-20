CHARITY organisation Rural Aid has received a $11,000 boost thanks to the inspired art work of Charles 'Chick' Olsson.
Heading the catalogue was the spectacular acrylic and oil on canvas piece NT Burn Off, which was inspired by a photograph supplied by NT rural identity David Connelly, the manager of Tipperary Station.
Advertisement
All of the proceeds of the work were donated to Rural Aid, a charity that provides critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through wellbeing and fodder assistance.
NT Burn Off was purchased by Brisbane-based barrister Syd Williams, who paid $11,000 for the piece at the auction.
In addition to Chick's 25 works, Fiona Cameron also had three outstanding pieces on show including two portraits. All of the works sold through a silent auction.
The well attended evening was hosted by HLB Mann Judd, Chessboard and Bennett and Philp Lawyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.