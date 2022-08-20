Queensland Country Life
Olsson's NT Burn Off delivers big boost to Rural Aid

By Mark Phelps
Artist Charles 'Chick' Olsson, barrister Syd Williams, who paid $11,000 for the charity work NT Burn Off, art 'critique' David Connolly, Tipperary Station, and John Warlters from charity Rural Aid.

CHARITY organisation Rural Aid has received a $11,000 boost thanks to the inspired art work of Charles 'Chick' Olsson.

