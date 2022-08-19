After four years of being apart, the cotton industry was once again reunited for its conference at the Gold Coast this week, culminating in its awards dinner.
Cocktail was the dress code, cotton was the crop, and collaboration was the unofficial theme over the three days.
About 2500 cotton growers, researchers, scientists, traders and other industry figures came together to socialise, network, hear from experts in their fields, check out the latest tech and recognise the best in the industry with four major awards.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
