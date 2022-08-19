Taking the all around cowboy title at the Curry, 2021 Australian bull ride champion Donovan Rutherford is just $2000 ahead of rival Will Purcell with $14,519.83 for the bull ride. Victorian cowboy Sam Woodall is in third with $11,462.00, Cameron Southern fourth on $10,414.00 and Kelsey Pavlou fifth, $10,008.66. Not one of these cowboys steps away from a challenge so where they sit after the mighty Isa Rodeo is what we're waiting to see.