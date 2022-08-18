The wind might have whipped up into an icy gale after dark but renowned Aussie rock band Midnight Oil set the Mundi Mundi plains outside Broken Hill alight for the second time on Thursday night.
Back home after a tour of North America and Europe, the band was headlining the outback rock festival in one of the last chances there was to see them, after they announced in November 2021 the end of their 50-year career.
The plains are where they filmed their iconic Beds are Burning film clip and the song closed out their 90 minute set, much to the delight of an audience of 8000 from around regional and metropolitan Australia.
Artists who'd featured on day one of the three-day event, including Missy Higgins and local Waterbag front man Leroy Johnson, who helped perform the Warumpi Band song Black Fella White Fella.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
