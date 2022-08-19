Despite muddy conditions, crowds were on the edge of their seats as the top two teams battled for a grand final spot in a heart-stopping match during Super Saturday 1 at Gold Park last Saturday.
The Toowoomba Rangers were tied 13-all with the Goondiwindi Emus at halftime, before bringing all they had to the field in the second half to come away with a 26-20 win in the major semi-final of the 2022 RDO Risdon Cup.
Advertisement
Rangers coach Cameron Donaldson said there was no margin for error as both teams proved why they were on top of the ladder. "There was a lot on the line ... I felt it, and the team did as well," he said. "Both sides were trying to make a statement, both had good defensive systems and we had to work hard." Donaldson said while all played well, captain John Vinson led his team to victory. Rangers hooker Will Wigan was commended for his constant play during the season, however Donaldson said Wigan "really shone" during the match.
The Emus will battle it out with the Dalby Wheatmen for a spot in the RDO Risdon Cup grand final, after the latter scored a 31-22 minor semi-final win against the Bears on Super Saturday. Wheatmen coach Rob Johnston said his team came together strongly after falling behind in the first half. "We started to play our own game and took control in the second half, coming away with a win," he said. "(Playing against the Emus) will be a huge step for us ... we're in for a fight, and we'll give it our best shot."
The qualifier will be held this Saturday at the Goondiwindi Riddles Oval from 3.20pm. Toowoomba Rangers will play the winning team in the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade grand final on Saturday, August 27. Tickets on sale at www.downsrugby.com.au.
This Saturday at Riddles Oval also features 2022 finals of the STAG Machinery CaseIH Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s for the top six clubs from the regular season playing nine matches to determine the preliminary finalists for grand final day. Roma Echidnas White are the Minor Premiers, (2) Toowoomba Bears, (3) Condamine Codettes, (4) USQ Saints, (5) Rangers Bullettes and (6) Dalby Wheatchix.
CHS Broadbent Darling Downs Super Schools Cup played round 5 on Wednesday night across three venues. Fittingly, Risdon Stud sponsors the Under 13 age division. Grand finals will be held Wednesday evening, August 31 at Toowoomba Sports Ground, Berghofer Stadium in Under 13/15/Opens.
South West 7s in 2022 will eclipse 1000 registered players when the competition returns in Term 4, week 2: Monday October 10. Downs Rugby thanks competition sponsors: Seaway Logistics, Mort & Co and STAG Machinery CASEIH for their support. 19 secondary schools from Dalby to Warwick to Highfields will showcase rugby 7s talent for teenage boys and girls.
Tickets are on sale at www.downsrugby.com.au for the exclusive corporate function and general admission for Downs Rugby's Senior Grand Final Day at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium on Saturday August 27.
Super Saturday 1
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade:
Rangers A Grade 26 (Tries: T. Taylor, F. Hess Conversions: B. Murray (2) Penalty Goals: B. Murray (4)) Def Emus A Grade 20 (Tries: J. Harris, J. Cook Conversions: W. Gilbert (2) Penalty Goals: W. Gilbert (2))
Dalby A Grade 31 (Tries: W. Eastwood, W. Walton, C. Green, H. Finlay, B. Cullen Conversions: R. Gale (3)) Def Bears A Grade Mens 22 (Tries: J. Cleary, D. Brown, B. Chong nee, J. Adams Conversions: W. Jackson)
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership:
USQ B Grade 12 (Tries: B. Ranger, J. Sayeg Conversions: M. Van staden) Def By Dalby B Grade 27 (Tries: J. Cook, T. Davison, M. Donovan, S. Weier Conversions: E. Nuttall Penalty Goals: D. Merker)
Emus B Grade 26 (Tries: W. West, X. Smith-power, L. Ford, G. Morris Conversions: L. Smith (3)) Def Frillnecks B Grade 18 (Tries: O. Armstrong, L. Mcqueen Conversions: J. Stokes Penalty Goals: J. Stokes (2))
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership:
Dalby C Grade 5 (Tries: B. Turner) Def By Rangers C Grade 8 (Tries: M. Filipetto Penalty Goals: C. Murphy) South Burnett C Grade 14 (Tries: J. Brazier, I. Tuigau Conversions: M. Jensen (2)) Def By Roma Echidnas C Grade 16 (Tries: F. Cameron Conversions: D. Coulthurst Penalty Goals: D. Coulthurst (3))
Super Saturday 2 - August 20
Advertisement
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership:
Dalby Wheatmen vs Roma Echidnas, Field One, Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi 12:30pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership:
St George Frillnecks vs Dalby Wheatmen Field One, Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi 1:50pm
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade:
Goondiwindi Emus vs Dalby Wheatmen Field One, Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi 3:20pm
Advertisement
STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s 2022 Finals:
Roma Echidnas White vs Dalby Field Two, Riddles Oval, 12:30pm
Bears vs Rangers Bullettes Field Two, Riddles Oval, 12:50 pm
Codettes vs USQ Field Two, Riddles Oval, 1:10pm
Roma Echidnas White vs Rangers Bullettes Field Two, Riddles Oval, 1:30pm
Bears vs USQ Field Two, Riddles Oval, 1:50pm
Advertisement
Codettes vs Dalby Field Two, Riddles Oval 2:10pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.