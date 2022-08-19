Rangers coach Cameron Donaldson said there was no margin for error as both teams proved why they were on top of the ladder. "There was a lot on the line ... I felt it, and the team did as well," he said. "Both sides were trying to make a statement, both had good defensive systems and we had to work hard." Donaldson said while all played well, captain John Vinson led his team to victory. Rangers hooker Will Wigan was commended for his constant play during the season, however Donaldson said Wigan "really shone" during the match.