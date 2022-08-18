THE support of many repeat buyers helped drive Bulliac Angus to an average of $13,801 at its annual bull sale near Miles.
The Hill family offered 104 bulls at Thursday's on-property sale, which was 34 more than last year.
Advertisement
At the fall of the hammer 98 bulls sold to average $14,413, but the sale of another three after its conclusion saw the number fall slightly.
A total of 50 registered bidders gathered at the Hill's property Wandaloo, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus and Elite Livestock Auctions, to get their hands on the 100 Angus and four SimAngus bulls on offer.
In the breakdown, 98 Angus bulls sold to a top of $26,000 and at an average of $13,959, while three of the SimAngus bulls sold to a top of $10,000 to average $8666.
Auctioneers Anthony Ball and Michael Smith were made to wait until the 43rd bull of the catalogue to reach the top price when Bulliac R56 was knocked down to Wallangra Pastoral Company, Wandoan, for the sale-high $26,000.
Read Also:
The 19-month-old son of Yon Full Force C398 and out of Glenoch Beauty J76 weighed 686 kilograms on sale day, had a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres and was rated in the top 10 per cent of the breed for eye muscle area and retail beef yield, as well as the top 20pc for birth weight and calving ease direct.
Bulliac stud principal Ben Hill said the top seller was a stand out of this year's "very even draft of bulls".
"I think the fact he has got a really good hooded eye, a very good rump shape and structure helped keep him in good stead," Mr Hill said.
"We knew when we took his photo for the catalogue that he was going to appeal to people and we're pleased that he did."
Wallangra Pastoral Company principal Margaret Whip said the top-seller's evenness, structure and size were what appealed to her the most.
"I really thought he had a good neck and had plenty of style as he walked around," she said.
"From here he will spend a month in the paddock acclimatising before we put him out with our stud's sale heifers for next year's sale on March 30."
In finishing atop the sale, Bulliac R56 edged out five other bulls that sold for $24,000, which included Bulliac R23, which was purchased by Appleton Cattle Company Alpha, Bulliac R413 and Bulliac R46, which were both purchased by J and G Worsfold, Wandoan.
Also selling for the equal-second-top price was, Bulliac R96, which was purchased by Larry Bidgood, Condamine and Bulliac S403, which was purchased by Haven Farming Pty Ltd, Chinchilla.
Of the 98 Angus bulls sold, seven of them were yearling bulls that sold at an average of $10,000.
As for the draft of SimAngus bulls, it was topped by Bulliac S29, which was the 17-month-old son of a Simmental bull and out of Glenoch Flower G85 that weighed 616kg, had a scrotal circumference of 41cm and was knocked down to Bottletree Pastoral Pty Ltd, Jynooma Station, Tambo, for $10,000.
Advertisement
Among the sale's volume buyers was Strathmore Exports, Charters Towers, which purchased six bulls at an average of $14,333, the Moller family, Edwinstone, Jericho, which purchased five bulls at an average of $13,600 and Appleton Cattle Co, Star Downs, Alpha, which purchased four bulls at an average of $18,500.
Leading the sale's online volume buyers was Narran Lake Pastoral Co, Walgett, NSW, which purchased 10 bulls at an average of $14,600 via AuctionsPlus and Vandibeek Pastoral Pty Ltd, Alpha, which purchased five bulls at an average of $13,600 via Elite Livestock Auctions.
"It was really pleasing to see such a large amount of repeat buyers," Mr Hill said.
"These are people who have bought bulls off us for a number of years and that are very happy with the job the bulls do for them, so it is pleasing they keep coming back for more."
Thursday's live auction sale was conducted by Elders Blackall with Anthony Ball and Michael Smith auctioneering.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.