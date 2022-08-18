Queensland Country Life
Bulliac Angus' 2022 sale tops at $26,000

By Billy Jupp
Auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders stud stock, Rockhampton and Bulliac Angus stud principal Ben Hill with the top-price bull, which was bought by Wallangra Pastoral Company, Wandoan, for $26,000. Picture: Billy Jupp

THE support of many repeat buyers helped drive Bulliac Angus to an average of $13,801 at its annual bull sale near Miles.

