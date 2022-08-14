THERE are very few certainties when it comes to a trip to the Ekka, aside from seeing some high quality cattle and maybe partaking in a Dagwood dog.
However, for the past 70 years there has been one man who has proved to be an exception to the rule in that he has been at the show year after year.
Bowenfels Angus stud principal Glenn Perrett, Kingaroy, first came to the Ekka as a seven-year-old boy helping his parents exhibit poll Herefords and ever since he has been hooked.
Since that first taste seven decades ago, Mr Perrett has come back for more, culminating in him celebrating his platinum Ekka anniversary this year.
"After that first visit, over the next few years I came with uncles and so forth who showed as part of the Sunnyview AIS stud," Mr Perrett said.
"From there, I helped show anything I could from cattle to trotters and all sorts of things."
In more recent years, the now-77-year-old has been a staple in the Ekka's Angus ring, often claiming significant victories.
"I think I started bringing Angus cattle here in about 2010 and won junior champion bull in 2011, which was pretty exciting," Mr Perrett said.
"We got grand champion female in 2017 and 2019 before COVID-19 caused the next two shows to be cancelled.
"Recently I sold my female herd so it will be my last show but I was really happy with how this year's show team went."
Away from the cattle ring, Mr Perrett has enjoyed success at many shows including one memorable outing in the early 1960s'
"The other day, I found a certificate from when I won the junior and open young judges competition in 1962, which was 60 years ago now," he said.
"When I won the young judges in 1962 there was 125 entries, but it was the only competition of its kind in the state at the time
"Now there is a competition at nearly every show and it is just tremendous to see all of the young people involved in the industry today."
Despite 2022 being his last Ekka as an exhibitor, Mr Perrett said he was eager to return next year as a spectator.
"I hope I'm not finished. I'd like to come back next year, sit on the sideline and watch the next generation of cattle and stud people come through," he said.
"I have some great memories of some great cattle over the years, which have been a pleasure to be associated with as well as some top stud people as well.
"Over the years there has been a lot of great cattle come through the Ekka that have made wonderful contributions to the Australian beef industry, so it has been nice to be a part of that and I can't wait to see what comes next."
