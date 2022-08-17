A praiseworthy Ms Robinson said her second stint assessing cattle at the Ekka was as good as she might have expected. "In the past I have assessed junior handlers and junior judges here and I've also done a stint at Beef in Rockhampton," she said. "I'm passionate about cattle and always feel very humbled and very privileged when I get to come and have a go at judging. The cattle on show were an absolute credit to every producer out there."

