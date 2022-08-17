LOCKYER Waters producer Tracey Krahenbring and a heifer not yet two scored a stunning interbreed victory in the Small Breeds Cattle Competition at the Ekka for 2022.
Ms Krahenbring's 17-month-old Mason Farm Emerald (AI) MF 1S003 took the discerning eye of judge Tammie Robinson, Three Hearts Brangus Brisbane Valley, to land the prized sash and shield of excellence.
She had previously been successful in the class for heifers 16 months and under 20 months before being named grand champion cow or heifer.
Emerald, an Australian Heritage Angus daughter of Dunlouise Earlston and Platinum Park Pippa, was a standout in Ms Robinson's opinion.
"I liked everything about her," Ms Robinson said.
"She has a nice topline, a feminine front and plenty of depth. She has good structure and impressed as she walked around the ring. She will continue to develop and be a wonderful producer. Her future looks bright."
The Australian Heritage Angus Grand Champion Bull was Mason Farm Red Alert MF 1005 by Dunlouise Red Eddard from Kobbievale Fleur. In other classes Jinghi Gully Eadie McGregor (AI) LJLS122 and MW1 Mia MW1S001 were winners.
Leanne and Daryl Chapman's Leedar R U Perfect 16240 by Vitulus Perfect Score and out of Tarrawarra Heavenly was named Southern Queensland Lowline Promotion Group grand champion bull. The 20-month-old was also named junior champion bull.
Perfect added to his statistical credits of 422 kgs, P8 and rib fat depths of 14mm and 7mm, respectively, and an eye muscle area of 80 square centimetres with his crowning as grand champion bull.
Loc-Hi Stuart Little 17053 won the class for a bull 12 months and under 16 months, while Dakabin State High School entrant Dakabin Rudolph 17013, by Desire Red Power Ranger from Dakabin Mia, was named reserve junior champion bull.
The senior champion cow or heifer title for the Australian Lowlines went to Tarrawarra Harmony 15067 by Tarrawarra Eclipse and out of Tarrawarra Celine, while Ashley, Kellie and Kipp Shay Remy Barron's Merowen Razzamatzz 16026 by Colombo Park Hammerstein Cpsh014 and out of Merowen Marjorie AmKm066 was the reserve senior champion female.
Merowen Robotics 1611, also by Colombo Park Hammerstein Csph014, won the class for bulls 20 months and under 30 months, while Loc-Hi Quest 15248, by Tanview Fun Time and out of Loc-Hi Morocco and presented by Dakabin State High School, took out the class for bulls 30 months and under 42 months.
Robotics was named senior champion bull and grand champion, while Loc-Hi Quest was the reserve senior champion bull.
In group classes for the Lowlines, the pair of bulls went to Ashley, Kellie and Kipp Remy Barron, while success in the breeders group went the way of Lockyer District State High School.
The Dexter champion cow or heifer was won by Mourylani Really 48103. She was presented on behalf of KW and H Mourilyan, of Lockyer Waters, as was the runner in the other class Mourylani Ruby Red 48102.
Mourylani Really, sired by Mourylani Paysmaker from Mourylan Pearla, was later named as the grand champion exhibit for the breed.
Breeder Sue Parish made the long trek from Wyangala, NSW, worthwhile as she made the Miniature Herefords category her own.
She provided the only entrants in the class for a cow or heifer 20 months and under 30 months, winning with Palisade Ivy NE623602XBM00035, while Palisade Indi was runner-up and the third place went to Palisade Gloria.
Palisade Ivy was Champion cow or heifer while Palisade Indi was reserve champion cow or heifer.
Palisade Jim, with a weight of 196kgs, was successful in the class for bulls eight months and under 16 months.
Palisade Jim, which also boasted average daily weight gain of 0.67kg and an EMA of 41sq cms, was named champion bull and grand champion exhibit.
Bonnie Morrison, Blanchview, claimed a double with Mt Davidson Roo-Ann Queen Of Scots MTDR1, the daughter of Gleneagles Neddie and Glenayr Empress, which also scored a victory in the class for cow or heifer 20 months and under 30 months and was also the grand champion exhibit.
A praiseworthy Ms Robinson said her second stint assessing cattle at the Ekka was as good as she might have expected. "In the past I have assessed junior handlers and junior judges here and I've also done a stint at Beef in Rockhampton," she said. "I'm passionate about cattle and always feel very humbled and very privileged when I get to come and have a go at judging. The cattle on show were an absolute credit to every producer out there."
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
