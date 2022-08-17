A BUZZ hummed throughout the grandstands of the Brisbane Showgrounds as some of the best woodchoppers from across the country gathered to battle it out.
Several national titles were on the line during the Ekka, including the Australian tree felling, standing block, underhand and underhand hard hitting championships.
Hundreds of punters gathered to watch as former Survivor contestant Gerrard Youles of Kilcoy claimed the Australian underhand championship and Proston local Bryan Wagner took out the tree felling competition.
Meanwhile, the other two national titles contested at this year's Ekka went to Victoria with Glen Gillham taking out both the standing block and underhand hard hitting championship.
However, arguably stealing the show was the announcement of the Queensland male and female champion of champions for the year, which was taken out by Mundubbera's Jake Dingle and Blackbutt's Anne Paterson respectively.
Since 1978, it has been a tradition to award the champions of the year at the Ekka, while this year's show marked the first time the female champion of champions had been awarded.
The honours come after the pair dominated on the local show circuit leading into this year's Royal Queensland Show.
"It was fantastic to be back at the Ekka and to celebrate two of the best competitors we have in the sport in Queensland," Queensland Axeman Association president Craig Wagner said.
"The crowds that gathered to watch the action throughout the course of the week were massive and I think that shows that woodchopping is still one of the most popular sports at the Ekka.
"Aside from a couple of exceptions, nearly all of the best axeman from across Australia and New Zealand were on display, which was just fantastic to see."
Also at the Ekka, Brisbane's Ryan Aldridge received the 2022 emerging talent award.
